Two veteran journalists have joined the staff of The New Orleans Advocate, bolstering the newspaper’s photography and editing ranks.
Chris Granger, an award-winning photojournalist, has joined The Advocate as a staff photographer.
Jerry DiColo, a former business reporter, has joined the newspaper as its new Metro Editor and will help to lead news coverage in New Orleans and the broader region.
“The addition of these two accomplished journalists reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best print and visual reporting to our New Orleans audience, which continues to grow each week,” said Peter Kovacs, editor of The Advocate.
The Advocate is Louisiana's largest daily newspaper. It has continued to grow its staff in New Orleans since expanding into that market in 2012, following the decision by The Times-Picayune to cut its publication to three days per week.
Granger, a Lafayette native, comes to The Advocate after 25 years as a photojournalist at The Times-Picayune and it's website nola.com. He covered the Iraq war for the paper and was part of the team that earned two Pulitzer prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.
Granger's work has also appeared in magazines ranging from Travel & Leisure to Saveur, and he has photographed several acclaimed books, including Real Cajun with Chef Donald Link, which was named the best cookbook in America by the James Beard Foundation.
DiColo, who grew up in Trenton, New Jersey, spent six years as a business and financial-markets reporter at Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal in New York, where he focused on energy and commodities.
He is returning to journalism after receiving a Master’s in Business Administration from Tulane University and working in finance.