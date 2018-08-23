Howard Schwartz, who was passed over last year for the job of New Orleans Inspector General but had agreed to return to his previous role within that office, has resigned, he said Thursday.
Schwartz, 58, lost the top job in December to Derry Harper, an assistant district attorney general from Nashville, Tennessee, after both men applied to lead an agency shaken by months of turmoil and infighting.
His departure was a surprise, as both he and Harper had expressed interest in Schwartz sticking with the Office of Inspector General over the long term.
Schwartz confirmed Thursday that he was no longer the office's assistant inspector general for investigations but would not say much about what changed.
“It was simply, we had a six-month transition for the new IG, and then when the six months was up, that was it,” he said.
Schwartz resigned Aug. 17, Harper said, adding that he "wish(ed) him well on his pursuit of future endeavors."
Schwartz, who had led the investigations division for seven years, tussled bitterly with former IG Ed Quatrevaux last year after Schwartz authored a report accusing another deputy IG, Nadiene Van Dyke, of the same sort of corruption the office is supposed to weed out.
Quatrevaux claimed the report was meritless, and that Schwartz was simply trying to discredit his colleague because both were potential contenders for the job Quatrevaux would leave later that year.
He was also furious about its leak and blamed Schwartz for that, though Schwartz has said he wasn't behind it.
Quatrevaux then went on to vet the report himself, despite his earlier pledge to ask a third party to check into its claims.
Schwartz said Quatrevaux had asked him to investigate Van Dyke after other employees complained about her behavior.
And in another twist, Quatrevaux terminated Schwartz days before Quatrevaux's October departure, a move that didn’t stop the Ethics Review Board, which oversees the IG’s Office, from hiring Schwartz to take Quatrevaux’s place on an interim basis.
Schwartz, meanwhile, had put his name in for the permanent job. He emerged, along with Harper, as a finalist among more than two dozen candidates who sought that role. A divided board ultimately chose Harper in December, with some members citing a need to start anew, given the controversy.
Both men said they'd work together in the future.
But things have apparently changed. Schwartz on Thursday cast his departure as routine and planned, while Harper would say only that William Bonney, the deputy inspector general of investigations, would take on Schwartz's duties temporarily.
Harper said he will eventually appoint a permanent replacement.
Schwartz, who has a 30-year career of weeding out corruption at the local and federal levels, did not say where he might head next.