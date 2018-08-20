Three top officials with the Sewerage & Water Board have been ousted and interim Executive Director Jade Brown Russell will be replaced as the head of the agency, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday.

This is the fourth time there has been a major change in leadership at the S&WB since flooding a year ago exposed serious problems with the utility's drainage system. The deputies removed were among the last senior officials that were in place when the flooding occurred.

The officials all received significant pay raises last week, even as the utility continues to struggle with its finances and has begun shutting off water to delinquent customers.

“The citizens of this city deserve to trust their utility,” Cantrell said.

Ronald Doucette, Valerie Rivers and Sharon Judkins, all deputy directors for the agency, resigned Monday after they received significant pay raises last month, according to a report from nola.com. Judkins received a $45,000 raise and the other two officials received increases of $20,000, according to that report.

Those raises were part of the final round of increases approved last year as part of a utility-wide compensation study that resulted in raises for most workers.

The pay increases have been blasted by city officials, including members of the City Council.

“We have no room for distractions, we have only room for progress,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell also announced retired Coast Guard Rear Admiral David Callahan will be overseeing the transition to the S&WB's new permanent executive director, Ghassan Korban. Korban is expected to start in two weeks.

Cantrell said a special S&WB meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss what will happen to Russell.

“This makes sure that the S&WB was in the best position possible to alleviate any operational problems we’re facing as well as preparing for new leadership to right size the organization,” Cantrell said.