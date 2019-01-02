When the new Congress convenes Thursday, Cheryl Johnson, a New Orleans native, will be incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's choice for clerk of the House of Representatives.
Pelosi announced Johnson's appointment last week. The new Congress, with Pelosi leading a Democratic majority, begins its work on Thursday.
The appointment marks a return to the House for Johnson, who worked there for nearly two decades before joining the Smithsonian Institution, where she has served as director of government relations.
The primary duty of the clerk of the House is to act as chief record-keeper. The clerk also organizes reports to be made to and from Congress, calls members-elect to order at the commencement of each Congress, calls roll and is tasked with preserving order and decorum.
"Cheryl Johnson embodies commitment to public service,” said Pelosi. “She has dedicated her career to defending and strengthening many of the most important and cherished institutions of our democracy, and we are thrilled that she will be returning to the House of Representatives, where she served with distinction and honor for many years.”
According to Pelosi's office, Johnson’s service to the House includes 10 years as the chief education and investigative counsel for the Committee on Education and the Workforce.
In that role, she was involved in elementary and secondary education issues, juvenile justice, child nutrition, labor issues and older Americans’ employment and nutrition programs.
Previously, she worked for House subcommittees on Libraries and Memorials, and the Post Office and Civil Service.
At the Smithsonian, Johnson was tasked with managing the Smithsonian’s relationship with Congress, the executive branch, and federal, state and local governments.
Born in New Orleans, Johnson earned a degree in mass communications and journalism from the University of Iowa and a law degree from Howard University School of Law.