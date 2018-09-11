no.hairpresser.082518.006

Faith Fennidy, center, walks with her parents Montrelle Fennidy, left, and Steven Fennidy, Sr. to a press conference outside the offices of their attorney James Williams in Metairie, La. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Faith Fennidy was taken out of class at Christ the King Parish School in Terrytown after she was accused of violating school's hair policy on extensions. A lawsuit has been filed by her parents and that of another student and a judge has since has issued a temporary restraining order allowing the students to attend school. Fennidy has not returned to school but the attorney and family plan to meet with the Archdiocese on Monday to discuss her future at the school.

Parents of two New Orleans-area school girls on Monday dismissed their federal lawsuit against a Catholic school in Terrytown over a policy prohibiting students from having hair extensions.

Christ the King School had rescinded the policy late last month amid accusations that it discriminated against black students.

Parents Montrelle Fennidy and Toyonita Parquet dismissed their lawsuit without a judgment coming down in favor or against either side in the dispute. 

Outrage erupted on social media and other online sites against the school and the Archdiocese of New Orleans when video surfaced of sixth-grader Faith Fennidy tearfully leaving school after being told her hairstyle broke the school's rules.

Her mother and the mother of another student subsequently filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, which was then moved to New Orleans' federal courthouse.

