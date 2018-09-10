Update 1:55 p.m. Monday

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn issued the following statement, his first since the memo forbidding booster clubs at the city's parks from purchasing Nike gear surfaced. Here is the complete statement:

"Private, for-profit companies have every right to advertise how they wish, even if it means using advertising to promote corporate political beliefs. Individuals also have every right to support or oppose any company or brand for any reason. Those freedoms should never be lost.

I applaud Nike’s message of inclusion and encouragement for everyone to be their best and dream big. But I also recognize that Nike, in its zeal to sell shoes, chose to promote and sell a political message.

In Kenner, like every city, our citizens and our taxpayers cover a wide spectrum of political philosophies and agendas. We must respect all of those agendas and philosophies. So, when a company uses its advertising as its own political megaphone, government should be fair to all of its people and not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to help that company push its own political agenda.

My decision is only to protect taxpayer dollars from being used in a political campaign. Some have asked if people will be allowed to wear Nike apparel on city playgrounds. The answer to that is … of course.

My internal memo draws the line on letting companies profit from taxpayers by espousing political beliefs. My decision disallowing Nike from profiting from our taxpayers while they are using their powerful voice as a political tool is my message. This government will not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle. That’s my position as a matter of fairness to all."

Original story:

In the wake of a widely-circulated memo banning Kenner's recreation booster clubs from purchasing Nike gear, a "peaceful protest" is planned for the city's Susan Park at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The protests follow a firestorm that ignited over the weekend when a memo from Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn began to be shared on social media. That memo ordered that all recreation district purchases be routed through the city's purchasing department and said “Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any city of Kenner recreation facility."

Nike has recently found itself the subject of national controversy after running new commercials featuring former NFL quarterback Kaepernick, who had been widely criticized — and supported — for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick chose to kneel as a protest against police killings of African-Americans.

Zahn did not respond to repeated requests for comment Sunday. But he made his feelings on the matter clear at the city's Freedom Fest during the Labor Day weekend, when he said before a national anthem performance "In the city of Kenner, we all stand."

The memo generated heat online and in Kenner. Two Kenner councilmen said they hadn't learned of the move until it started to circulate on Facebook and Twitter. One of those -- Gregory Carroll, who is African-American -- said he "100 percent disagreed" with the move.

Jacqueline Cockerham-Brown, a Kenner resident, said she planned to be at this afternoon's protest.

"Some of our families have been affected by police brutality," she said, accusing Zahn of "pulling the rug out from under" Kenner's black community.

In January 2017, Kenner police shot and killed Armond "Jairon" Brown after they said he advanced at them with two steak knives. Brown suffered from schizofrenia and bipolar disorder. His family has sued the city.