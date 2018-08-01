A group of pastors with the local activist group Justice and Beyond held a prayer vigil outside of the Sewerage & Water Board's headquarters Wednesday, calling on the public utility to reverse course on its plans to shut off water to up to 17,000 customers it considers delinquent.

The pastors at the vigil said the S&WB should not go through with the shut offs and said the utility should make satellite offices available to customers who want to contest their bills. They also said that if billing issues cannot be resolved before November, the S&WB should revert all accounts to the amount they were charged in the fall of 2016, before the botched roll-out of a new billing system that has led to a year and a half of inflated bills and other headaches for customers.

The S&WB's downtown offices have been packed with customers trying to contest or pay off the amount the utility says they owe this week. That came after announcements that the utility would once again begin shutting off water to delinquent customers on Aug. 1, a policy that it had suspended in the fall amid the billing crisis.

It remains unclear when the actual shut offs could begin or how many customers may have paid. On Tuesday, large numbers of the people who showed up at the offices to pay their bills said that they felt the S&WB had overcharged them but were paying up due to the threat of losing water service.