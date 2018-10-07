While last week’s budget call with Mayor LaToya Cantrell was dominated by complaints about broken infrastructure and blighted properties, it also yielded at least one unusual proposal.

A caller who identified herself a city employee who works in the department that handles neighborhood cleanups said she’s tired of seeing residents sit or stand by watching as workers clean their communities.

Her idea? Require people from the neighborhood to assist.

“People from the area of environmental cleanups should be required to participate in this cleanup,” she said. “My experience has been that people sit on their porch and watch the cleanup of their neighborhoods.”

Cantrell did not directly respond to that suggestion.

+3 There's a roadblock for LaToya Cantrell's latest tax revenue-shifting plan: John Alario Louisiana state Senate President John Alario on Friday threw cold water on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s tentative plan to try to shift tax revenue …