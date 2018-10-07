NO.homelessshelter.091918.01212
Buy Now

Flanked by representatives from the Health Department, Housing and Urban Development, NOPD's Homeless Assistance Unit and the Veterans Association, Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks before cutting the ribbon on a new low barrier homeless shelter, located at 1530 Gravier St., in New Orleans, La., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. The 100-bed shelter is accessible 24/7 and has no entrance fee, minimum stay, or sobriety requirements.

 Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

While last week’s budget call with Mayor LaToya Cantrell was dominated by complaints about broken infrastructure and blighted properties, it also yielded at least one unusual proposal.

A caller who identified herself a city employee who works in the department that handles neighborhood cleanups said she’s tired of seeing residents sit or stand by watching as workers clean their communities.

Her idea? Require people from the neighborhood to assist.

“People from the area of environmental cleanups should be required to participate in this cleanup,” she said. “My experience has been that people sit on their porch and watch the cleanup of their neighborhoods.”

Cantrell did not directly respond to that suggestion.

View comments