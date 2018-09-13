Ahead of a key report from city planners making recommendations on how New Orleans should handle short-term rentals, a group arguing for tighter regulations has released its own set of proposed rules.

The proposal, which is being pitched to City Council members, is largely in line both with the direction city officials appear to be moving in the debate and with efforts by other cities around the country to clamp down on properties rented out to tourists through sites like Airbnb and Homeaway.

Under the plan proposed by the newly formed group Residents for Ethical and Sustainable Tourism, homeowners would be limited to a single short-term rental license that would have to be for a property with a homestead exemption, meaning the owner actually lives there.

The plan would do away with the tiered system of rental licenses now in place, each with different requirements and limitations.

It also would place new responsibilities on the online platforms, like Airbnb, that owners use to rent out their properties. The platforms would need to register with the city, could be fined for illegal listings and would have to submit regular reports to officials on their activity.

Breonne DeDecker, who is heading up the effort by REST, said the goal of the proposed regulations is to prevent investors and companies that own multiple properties from overwhelming neighborhoods with dozens of short-term rentals of entire buildings, while still allowing residents to rent out a room or apartment to help make ends meet.

“We’re watching it have a really disastrous effect on home prices. We’re watching long-term renters get sort of removed from some neighborhoods,” DeDecker said. “For a city that is defined by a participatory culture, that’s a real shame, and it really puts the city at risk.”

The REST coalition is spearheaded by the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative, a community land trust whose officials have been among the leading critics of short-term rentals, and is working on reaching out to other groups.

The city's planning staff is expected to release its recommendations on how the current licensing system should be changed on Tuesday. The City Planning Commission will then take up the issue at a meeting Sept. 25, before forwarding its recommendations to the City Council.

The City Council passed its first regulations on short-term rentals in 2016, approving a compromise former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration brokered with Airbnb to legalize the already widespread practice in exchange for promises the platform would collect taxes for the city and would provide reports on its owners and how often they rented their properties.

But critics, including many new members of the City Council who took office this year, have argued that the 2016 rules have allowed short-term rentals to proliferate even more than before and that enforcement has been hampered by a lack of information from the online sites on how often specific properties were being rented.

“The 2016 legislation left our neighborhoods and communities vulnerable to speculation and left residents vulnerable to displacement by short-term rentals,” DeDecker said.

The main aim of the REST proposal is to cut down on the number of short-term rentals in the city by requiring homestead exemptions and limiting licenses to one per person.

Owners would have to pay $200 a year for a license and, on top of sales taxes collected on the rentals, a $20 fee would be charged each night a unit was rented, with that money going to enforcement and efforts to promote affordable housing. The city now charges a $1 fee for that purpose.

The online sites would be barred from listing any property that is not properly licensed with the city.

An additional measure proposed by the group would require the platforms to implement a “zero tolerance policy” toward discrimination by hosts, a measure that DeDecker said is crucial in light of reports that some hosts have denied bookings for discriminatory reasons.

The policy would allow guests to report discrimination based on a variety of categories including age, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or gender identification, and disabilities and would allow repeat violators to be permanently banned from holding rental licenses.

“We want to make sure that people who are opening their homes to tourists are representing the city in the best way possible,” DeDecker said.