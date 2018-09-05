Mandeville City Council members David Ellis and Clay Madden say they routinely get phone calls from residents complaining about a pothole-riddled parking lot along U.S. 190 where businesses from Home Goods to Starbucks are located.
Ellis described the worst of the holes as being 3 to 4 feet wide and more than 6 inches deep.
But there is little that the city can do, he said, because the lot is located on private property.
That's why the councilmen have asked City Attorney Paul Harrison to look at what other similar-sized cities do concerning code enforcement on private property, and to propose a new law for Mandeville.
Ellis said he has been looking at cities like Plano, Texas, and Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City that requires new developments to sign maintenance agreements for private parking lots.
"I don't want to see this ever happen again," Ellis said, adding that it doesn't make sense to have tough building permit requirements and then allow property to fall into disrepair after the fact.
Although the shopping center has multiple property owners, Ellis has been talking with one of the landlords, Sam Markovich, and has been told that a crew is ready to make repairs to the lot as soon as weather allows. Markovich told Ellis he needs three dry days.
Markovich did not return calls for comment.
Madden said he's been hearing people complain about the parking lot for years, partly because of its proximity to St. Timothy Church, where he is a member.
Not only is there a public safety concern, but the lot's poor condition may be acting as a turnoff to businesses considering moving into the vacant Kmart space in the shopping mall, he said.
"We're talking about declining (tax) revenue because of the loss of Kmart," Ellis said. "To improve or even maintain our revenues over the years, we need to work together with landlords and owners."