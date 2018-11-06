Officials at a New Orleans school that is doubling as a polling location are refusing to open the school's parking lot to accommodate voters with disabilities, an election official claims. But the school punched back Tuesday evening, saying they're compliant.
The polling site, the former McDonogh No. 28 Elementary School on Esplanade Avenue, had opened its parking lot to those voters for years, long before the current charter school operator, Foundation Preparatory Charter School, moved in this summer.
But the new charter operator did not make the same accommodation for residents voting in the Nov. 6 congressional midterms, said Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal Court and Chief Elections Officer Arthur Morrell. The school's handicapped accessible ramp is located inside its parking lot.
Morrell reached out to the charter school's board Tuesday, after he received calls from disabled voters who were frustrated because they had no way to climb the steps to the school building's entrance. As of Tuesday afternoon, the issue was not remedied.
"In the past, accessibility to the building was through the parking lot or school yard, but this new administration through this new charter school refused to open the gate," Morrell said.
"We have some handicapped voters who have called, and they are just not going to vote, because they can't get in the building."
Foundation Preparatory said Tuesday night that it complied with the Orleans Parish School Board's requirement to allow their school to be used as a polling site and with federal laws that require adequate accommodations for disabled residents in public buildings.
"The school met with officials from the Clerk of Court's office on multiple occasions in order to learn what would be necessary to accommodate the Clerk's request. Additionally, Foundation Prep reconfirmed with the Clerk's office their needs for election day," school spokesman Gary Watson said.
"The school met every requirement to support strong voter participation and is 100 percent compliant with all (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements."
The charter school parking lot issue was not the only problem voters across the state faced when heading to the polls. A polling place at JI Watson Elementary School in Iowa in Calcasieu Parish and one at Metarie Manor in Jefferson Parish each opened an hour after the 6 a.m. start of voting in Louisiana this morning.
In the Metairie case, a facility custodian who was supposed to unlock the doors at the polling site arrived to work after the polls officially opened at 6 a.m., Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Jon Gegenheimer said.
The delays prompted Louisiana Democrats to call for an extension of voting hours in those two parishes.