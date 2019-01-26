As the sun set Saturday on a cool January evening at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, jockey Jess Steelman lived out her dream — holding on for dear life, guiding the powerful, four-legged animal beneath her to the finish line before thousands of fans.
Steelman wasn't riding a horse this race, however. It was a camel.
In many ways, it was a typical day at the historic Gentilly racetrack, where names like Outofthisgalaxy, Diva’s Ransom and Ezmosh met the eyes of eager bettors. Those belonged to the hoofed animals that raced for much of the day and are a familiar sight at the track — thoroughbred horses.
But later in the evening, the unusual names belonged to increasingly unusual animals: camels, then zebras, then ostriches.
Saturday was the seventh year the Fair Grounds put on its “Exotic Animal Racing” event and the second time for what track spokesman Mark Conner called the “three-pack” of camels, zebras and ostriches.
The event has become one of the biggest on the Fair Grounds calendar, Conner said, drawing as many as 15,000 people to the track — far more than the 8,000 to 10,000 expected on a good day.
Conner said the Fair Grounds explored the idea as a way to attract new people, showing them the odd, but also exposing them to the more traditional thoroughbred racing.
It’s people like Lisa Layrisson, who came with a group of her grandchildren, that Conner hoped to attract.
“Say you like the camels — say you liked the horses, too,” Layrisson encouraged Mark Layrisson, her 2-year-old grandson, to say. “It’s just a family day, really.”
And while Conner said only “side-betting” — so nothing official — was allowed on the exotic animal races, 5-year-old Ariana Layrisson was able to get a taste of racetrack competition.
“I wanted (No.) 2 to win,” Ariana said after the camel race.
If she could have bet, the track would have taken home some money.
That’s because the winner of Saturday’s race was camel No. 4, the aptly named Wins-Day, marking the second camel-racing victory for jockey Jorge Monserrate.
As for Steelman, who rode Desert Horse, she couldn’t be too disappointed with the result.
It’s not like racing camels is something you practice.
“It’s nothing like being on a horse. A horse is a mostly graceful creature. A camel is kind of like how I would imagine riding on a drunk jackhammer,” Steelman said.
This was the second year she’s ridden a camel at the Fair Grounds, which she said constitutes her entire experience of trying to get the desert-dwellers to move at an accelerated speed.
At least she stayed on the entire race. During the zebra race, three of the four riders fell off.
The camels, zebras and ostriches belong to Jim Hedrick, who owns an exotic animal farm in Nebraska. He frequently provides animals for races at tracks across the country, and for entertainment at other sporting events like Major League Baseball games.
Conner said he’s glad the Fair Grounds has been able to keep the “novelty racing” days for the past several years, since it’s truly become a highlight for the track.
“This is one of the most sort-of highly sought-after events. This and wiener dog racing,” he said.
The next wiener dog race is set for March 9.