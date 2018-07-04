Grilling and smoking meats has always been a favorite pastime for Jake Buttermore, in particular on the Fourth of July, a holiday on which serving barbecue to his friends and family has become an annual tradition.
This year was no different, with the exception that Buttermore served up his bacon-wrapped hot dogs and smoked brats to customers at Verret’s Lounge on Washington Avenue, where the bartender and pitmaster has casually hosted his pop-up White Boy BBQ for the past two years.
“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid,” Buttermore said of his avocation. “My parents bought me a couple of smokers when I was younger and let me play around. Now, it’s just something I always do.”
For many people, a proper Fourth of July celebration would be incomplete without someone firing up the grill.
Along with stars-and-stripes décor, patriotic sentiments and nighttime fireworks, Wednesday’s holiday was a sunny and beer-fueled grill fest for many.
On Carondelet Street, Nick Powell started preparing for a long day of grilling at 9 a.m., setting up for what has become an annual get-together for friends and family on the summer holiday.
While his friends chatted near an oversized kiddie pool, Powell meticulously manned a bright red grill for what would later become smoked chicken, burgers and smoked and grilled pork chops.
“Any occasion we like to throw down,” Powell said. “But especially today.”
Despite earlier warnings that it could be a waterlogged holiday, the Fourth of July remained relatively sunny and mostly clear-skied throughout the day in New Orleans, aside from a brief midafternoon downpour that had some revelers running for shelter.
Still, the humid, hot weather kept many indoors until later in the day and meant mostly late-afternoon arrivals at the Independence Day celebration at Crescent Park in the Bywater neighborhood.
Starting around 4:30 p.m., a slow stream of celebrants began arriving at the Mandeville Street Wharf, with most immediately seeking shelter from the sun under the large shed roof.
The riverfront space is among the premier spots in the city to view the annual "dueling barges" fireworks show, when two barges shoot off fireworks over the Mississippi River starting at 9 p.m.
While the musical group Bag of Donuts got ready for a sound check, food trucks and beverage vendors began setting up their wares, and guests quickly began propping up folding chairs on the narrow stretch of wharf overlooking the Mississippi River and Algiers Point.
Among those who were lucky enough to snag seats on the coveted waterfront real estate were Susan Luther and Carolyn Gautier, who were both dressed head-to-toe in stars and stripes decor — including matching red, white and blue fascinators.
“We’re always at every festival,” said Gautier, holding up her go-cup of wine. “Rain, sun, snow — we’ve got umbrellas! Hopefully the weather holds up, but we’re prepared for anything.”
A few blocks downriver, near the Piety Street Wharf, Daphne Overton, who runs the mobile Hawaiian shaved ice truck Kona Ice, said she was expecting a similar turnout to the last few years, when hundreds flocked to the large, open-air space to catch a glimpse of the technicolor fireworks display.
"I'm glad I get asked back every year," Overton said. "It's such a beautiful tradition to get to be a part of."