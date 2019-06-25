Evette Hester, the head of the Montgomery, Alabama, public housing agency, was named Tuesday as executive director of the Housing Authority of New Orleans, assuming a job of considerable importance as New Orleans continues to grapple with a shortage of affordable housing.
Hester, 54, will replace Gregg Fortner, whose contract was due to expire in July.
The HANO board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Fortner's contract for up to three months and to enter negotiations with Hester.
“It’s an honor to be able to serve the citizens of New Orleans, and ... to be able to do what you love in a city that you love,” Hester, a Baltimore native, recently told the board.
Hester is the second locally appointed director since HANO returned to local control in 2014 after a dozen-year federal receivership.
She will inherit an agency that has had to contend with diminished federal funding in recent years, prompting Fortner to cut its staff and take money from its surplus.
She will also take on HANO’s portfolio of roughly 200 “scattered site” properties, which have increasingly become a focus of discussion about solutions to the affordable housing shortage.
To help remedy a citywide problem blamed on rising rents and stagnant wages, Fortner embraced a strategy of redeveloping rather than selling those parcels, so as to keep units on them affordable in centrally located city areas.
But that effort has been criticized as too slow-going by some housing advocates, and it will be up to Hester to either speed up the process or choose a different route.
"I would analyze (that) ... and see how to best reposition those properties, and knowing that there is a lack of affordable housing, (ask) how can we leverage that and get even more housing?" Hester said.
Hester's career in public housing spans more than 25 years and includes a dozen years as chief of Alabama's Montgomery County Housing Authority, which serves roughly 4,000 families and has a $50 million budget.
She's also had lesser management roles at the Houston Housing Authority, and in housing agencies in her native Baltimore; Philadelphia and Chester, Pennsylvania; and Petersburg, Virginia.
Board members said she is well-equipped to manage issues pertinent to New Orleans. Hester has also received praise from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
"She talked about a focus on customer service ... which I think was good," said HANO board President Casius Pealer. "Her experience involves (leading) a smaller agency but also prior experience at larger agencies ... and I think that will put us in good standing."
HANO's 2019 budget is $201 million. It serves more than 20,000 families, the vast majority of whom receive vouchers under the federal Section 8 program to help pay the rent at privately owned apartments or houses.
Hester was the board's top choice from a pool of 11 eligible applicants. The board whittled down that number to four semifinalists, and then to two finalists. After one finalist dropped out, Hester was the last person standing.
Citing a state attorney general's opinion and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rules, HANO has refused to provide the names and resumés of the other candidates.
Its attorney said it can withhold that information until it signs a contract with Hester. That process is expected to take weeks.