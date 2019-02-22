The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority made a deal with tourism leaders nearly two decades ago that sent millions of dollars a year in tax money for public transit to the tourism industry.
Now the agency wants it back.
The RTA sent a letter to New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. CEO Mark Romig this month demanding the return of more than $31 million to the transit agency. The RTA's current chairman, Flozell Daniels, said the agency now believes the 2001 agreement that diverted the funding was unconstitutional.
Daniels added that the agency isn't planning to give up any more money under that agreement.
"For two decades our service has been impacted by limitations on financial resources, while the resources available to the tourism and hospitality marketing agencies have steadily increased," Daniels wrote. "New Orleans cannot be a 21st century city without 21st century transit."
The request comes as Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been pressuring tourism leaders to divert some of their tax money for city infrastructure.
Cantrell has said that about $80 million to $100 million a year is needed to upgrade the Sewerage & Water Board's antiquated equipment. More recently she said that City Hall would put up the rest if tourism and sports leaders cough up $40 million.
At issue for the RTA is a 2001 settlement that resolved a suit the authority filed to force city officials to collect taxes on its behalf at hotels. The RTA's suit challenged a 1985 referendum that approved a sales tax for public transit but excluded hotel bills from what was taxed.
Under the settlement, the RTA did begin to receive hotel taxes, but it had to split a good chunk of that money with the Tourism Marketing Corp. and the Ernest N. Morial Exhibition Hall Authority, which runs the Morial Convention Center.
Daniels, who leads the RTA and serves on the board that runs the Marketing Corp., wrote to Romig Feb. 12 arguing that voters authorized that tax to "specifically benefit public transit," not the various projects and activities that Romig's group and the Convention Center have engaged in since they began receiving a cut.
Those include a hotel and entertainment venues that the Convention Center board wants to build near the giant assembly hall.
"The RTA has not consented to use of our revenue to support" a hotel, Daniels wrote. He said the RTA is "immediately" stopping further payments and demanded that Romig's group and the Convention Center return the tax revenue they have collected since 2001 — money Daniels said could fund key public transit projects.
Asked about the letter, Romig and Michael Sawaya, president and general manager of the Convention Center, said their lawyers were reviewing it.
But Romig said the Marketing Corp. often promotes the RTA's streetcars in the ads it aims at tourists, and that it has used the roughly $2.9 million a year it gets from the tax to support local festivals and other events for which public transit is used.
"Obviously, the (settlement) has been in place for approximately 18 years," Romig said. "And our sense is that it has served a great purpose and it is constitutional. But that's what our legal team is reviewing now."
Stephen Perry, president of New Orleans & Co., the city's main tourism promotion organization, rejected Daniels' assertions, just as he has balked at the idea of diverting a percentage of tourism tax dollars for other city needs.
"The letter is filled with a number of erroneous legal arguments" and suggests "a remedy that is constitutionally, legally, financially and politically impossible," Perry said through a spokesman. "Next week all of these legal issues ... will be properly addressed through appropriate channels." The spokesman would not elaborate further.
The RTA's demands come as state and local leaders are pondering whether the tourism industry should divert some of its tax funding to the cash-strapped S&WB, an idea Cantrell has pushed since last year and one Gov. John Bel Edwards recently asked a working group to consider.
Amid Cantrell's calls for more funding, City Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer has also raised questions in recent weeks about money she said the RTA was leaving on the table. But Palmer seemed unsure about how the tax-sharing agreement the RTA brokered with tourism groups could be canceled.
The 1985 referendum Daniels referenced specified that a 1 percent sales tax would be dedicated to transit and transit-related purposes. But the ballot's original language did not include hotel taxes.
Those taxes came into the equation later, when the RTA sued the city in 1999 to force officials to collect the 1 percent tax on hotel bills on its behalf. Tourism leaders, reluctant to see that money diverted, intervened in the suit.
The groups settled the case a year later, in an agreement that applied the sales tax to hotels and gave the RTA 60 percent of the first $7.2 million in annual hotel tax revenue and 40 percent of anything beyond that. It gave the rest to the Tourism Marketing Corp., which in turn passes the bulk of that cash on to the Convention Center. The city also gets a small share.
Any money going to the Convention Center, under the agreement, was supposed to be tied to the center's "Phase IV" expansion. But that project was put on hold in 2007.
Adding to the confusion is a second deal from 2002 that said the first deal can't be canceled until all bonds funded using the payments to tourism agencies are exhausted. The Convention Center in 2012 and 2014 used RTA money to refinance old loans, in bond agreements that won't expire until at least 2027.
But Daniels, who became the RTA's board chairman last year after Cantrell took office, is now arguing that because Phase IV has been shelved, the money the Convention Center is getting can't be used for its proposed hotel.
Because voters agreed to impose the original tax for public transit, none of the money should be going to the Convention Center or the Marketing Corp., he said. He then demanded a return of about $31 million and said the RTA won't give the two entities any more of its money.