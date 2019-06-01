When 156,000 Allied troops stormed onto the beaches at Normandy, France, in June 1944, many of them charged down the ramps of plywood and steel boats churned out at a factory in New Orleans and tested in the waters of Lake Pontchartrain.
That fact, along with a little luck and a lot of effort begun by two University of New Orleans historians 30 years ago, birthed the sprawling, six-acre National World War II Museum on Magazine Street and made New Orleans a hub for scholarly research on the war and efforts to commemorate it.
This week, those efforts focus on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which will be observed Thursday through a slate of activities planned for the museum, and in ceremonies throughout the U.S., including the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia, and at sites across Western Europe.
On June 6, 1944, just hours after a 1,200-plane aerial assault, 5,000 vessels carrying American, British and Canadian soldiers crossed the English Channel and landed on the German-held beaches at Normandy.
Dubbed Operation Neptune, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history, and included 73,000 American troops. Despite Allied casualties of more than 10,000, including more than 4,400 confirmed dead, the invasion was ultimately successful, with more than 2 million Allied troops having landed in Europe by the end of August, when German forces retreated.
This year, 2 million "remembrance tourists" are expected to visit Normandy for the 75th anniversary, probably the last major D-Day anniversary in which significant numbers of World War II veterans will be alive to take part.
National World War II Museum leaders, including Gordon "Nick" Mueller, who founded the museum with the late Stephen Ambrose, and current President and CEO Stephen Watson are taking part in two museum-sponsored cruises with more than 1,000 guests currently visiting sites in Europe.
Along with numerous heads of state, including President Donald Trump, they will attend Thursday’s ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, where more than 9,000 Americans are buried.
Back at home, 50 D-Day veterans are expected to attend events leading up to Thursday’s culmination at the New Orleans museum.
The museum, which has had about 750,000 visitors in the past year, features multiple pavilions with exhibits spotlighting planes and other military vehicles, the war’s Pacific and European theaters, the D-Day invasion and the home front, built largely on firsthand accounts from the war’s veterans.
The museum, which also includes a research center called the Institute for the Study of War & Democracy, hosts lectures and presentations, and its Media and Education Center creates curriculum and digital content for students and teachers.
“We have got to be the source of the best knowledge of World War II for the public memory of this nation,” Mueller told The Advocate in 2017.
It’s a far cry from the museum’s humble origins as an idea of two UNO professors, Ambrose and Mueller. The two men wanted to honor the "landing craft, vehicle, personnel," more commonly known as the Higgins boat, which was invented and manufactured in New Orleans by Andrew Jackson Higgins.
Former President Dwight Eisenhower had once told Ambrose that Higgins was “the man who won the war for us” by designing a boat that made possible the amphibious landings of troops and supplies that were central to the D-Day invasion.
Higgins had come to New Orleans to work in the lumber business but soon became a boat builder to meet the industry’s demand for boats that could navigate the shallow waters of Louisiana’s bayous and marshes.
He created the Eureka boat, which had a recessed tunnel to protect the propeller from grounding, and the vessel attracted the attention of the U.S. military, which was looking for a lightweight boat that could land troops quickly on enemy beaches. After some modifications, including a front ramp to deploy the troops, the Higgins boat was born.
Higgins Industries went from having a single factory on City Park Avenue and fewer than 80 employees in 1939 to seven facilities and more than 20,000 workers by the war’s end, with contracts for other landing craft, PT boats, Liberty ships and airplanes.
The second purpose of the museum as first conceived in 1990 was a place to store and showcase the 600 oral histories and artifacts Ambrose had collected as he wrote his popular history books about America's role in World War II.
That mission survived the idea’s transformation from a small lakefront museum honoring Higgins, to the National D-Day Museum that would open downtown in 2000, to the more broadly focused, federally designated World War II museum it became a few years later.
Today, it is home to 250,000 artifacts and more than 9,000 personal accounts from not only veterans but those who contributed to the war effort at home.
Keith Huxen, senior director of research and history at the museum, said its research and education components are designed to expand the mission well beyond the confines of the facility.
“The big conversation, strategically, is what to do to bring this history to people who may never set foot in New Orleans, much less the museum,” said Huxen, who is currently teaching in the master’s degree program in World War II studies that the museum launched with Arizona State University.
“I think it’s so important to preserve the voices of folks who were there and witnessed and experienced (the war) firsthand,” said Jeffery Jackson, chairman of the history department at Rhodes College in Memphis and director of its public history program.
Mueller spoke at the Memphis college last year, and Jackson, who is writing a book about World War II resisters, said the mission of collecting firsthand accounts is crucial to preserving history.
“Just to have that as part of the historical record really provides an important resource for scholars who want to study various aspects of World War II," he said. "And as that generation is slowly passing away, those oral histories will become an essential part of the historical record for future generations of scholars.”
One of those stories is that of Lester “Gunner” Jansing, a former Marine who fought in the Pacific at Guadalcanal, the Solomon Islands and Iwo Jima. Jansing’s family donated artifacts even before the museum opened as the National D-Day Museum in 2000.
“We go frequently, and I bring my grandchildren, and it’s a wonderful tribute to my dad to see his name in the museum,” said his daughter, June Bovie of Metairie, noting that the items, while special to the family, serve a larger purpose at the museum than they would at home. “There is no way I could explain to my grandsons and granddaughters what happened and why we are free.”
The museum has always been about America’s perspective on the war and its impact on democracy. Huxen said other museums around the world are dedicated to telling their own stories about the war.
“Everyone tells the story from the vantage point of their nation,” Huxen said. “This is our contribution to the larger story, and it’s something that I hope Americans take a lot of pride in.”
How the museum came to be in New Orleans is perhaps not widely known outside of the city, whose reputation is built upon traditions and concepts not often associated with those of World War II. But to those who know the connection, it makes perfect sense.
“It is kind of an odd circumstance we ended up here,” admitted Tom Czekanski, senior curator and restoration manager. “But with this being the 75th anniversary of Normandy, without the Higgins boats, we wouldn’t have had Normandy. It wasn’t the end of the war, but it was the beginning of the end of the war for Hitler.”
“I think it does put New Orleans in a special context,” Huxen said. “Because a lot of people don’t know about Andrew Jackson Higgins, and yet World War II, when you look at the military strategy, it all hangs on (the D-Day landings), and New Orleans made that special contribution.”
Huxen said the museum’s presence in New Orleans also has a symbolic meaning for him, because one of the main lessons of the war effort is that an everyday American, like a south Louisiana boat builder or people planting victory gardens or working a shift at a munitions factory, could make an important contribution.
“For a story this big … it would seem like a natural thing that you would have a World War II museum in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “But no, the National World War II Museum will always be in New Orleans, and I kinda like that. Its presence here is proof that the living spirit of the people is away from the power centers.”