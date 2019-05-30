New Orleans Inspector General Derry Harper is taking issue with a lackluster performance review he was given by a board that oversees him, after a quiet year for the office tasked with rooting out waste and corruption in city government.
In a report released quietly earlier this month, a three-member committee appointed to review the OIG's work annually noted, with concern, that Harper's office finished only one investigation last year.
That's in contrast to the seven probes the office churned out under former IG Ed Quatrevaux in 2017, and the four investigations Jefferson Parish IG David McClintock released last year, members said.
Instead of investigating city government, Harper and staffers took trips out of state, the panel said. It added that Harper has been slow to fill key jobs in his office.
"We have serious concerns about the lack of productivity at the OIG in 2018," wrote Bill Banta, Ashley Barriere and Harry Blumenthal Jr. "It seems there is an emphasis on process and procedure to the detriment of productivity."
Thus far in 2019, Harper has issued one status report, detailing his office's efforts to monitor spending on the new airport terminal.
Harper fired back on Thursday, saying the trips staffers took were for professional development and that he has worked hard to fill vacancies.
He said the panel's criticisms ignore the ebb and flow of investigative work, and also noted that different OIGs have different staffing levels and are often engaged in different kinds of investigations.
"The report contains a number of errors, omissions, and misstatements about the OIG’s work and its approach to its work," read the response from Harper's office.
"Because the committee failed to ask appropriate questions and clarify information, the process that produced the report was flawed, and the (Ethics Review Board), the City Council, and the public should not rely upon (the report's) conclusions."
The questions the report raises about the efficacy of Harper's operation come two years after he was tapped for the job by a divided local Ethics Review Board.
The board, which oversees the IG and which will review the panel's conclusions, chose Harper over former deputy IG Howard Schwartz.
Schwartz had been at the center of a months-long OIG drama, which originated after he authored a report accusing his colleague, Nadiene Van Dyke, of approaching investigations with preconceived notions and steering public contracts to her friends.
That report was later leaked to The Advocate, infuriating and embarrassing Quatrevaux. And while Quatrevaux authorized the report, he later heaped scorn on its contents, claiming Schwartz was out to discredit Van Dyke, as both were qualified to replace Quatrevaux at the end of his term.
Quatrevaux fired Schwartz days before Quatrevaux himself resigned, though the Ethics Board nonetheless tapped him to succeed Quatrevaux temporarily. Schwartz later threw his hat in the ring to run the office permanently, but the dustup led a majority of board members to conclude he was too conflicted to lead the office on a long-term basis.
When Harper got the job instead, Schwartz stayed on as a deputy, but resigned with little explanation six months into Harper's tenure.
The period the panel is comparing Harper's tenure to involves work partially overseen by Schwartz.
Banta, Barriere and Blumenthal said that the office's 2017 investigations were more frequent and of more significance than the aspects of city government Harper has focused on so far.
Harper's lone 2018 report centered on a longtime practice of giving City Hall employees free tickets to Jazz Fest, saying it could violate a state law aimed at preventing public servants from receiving gifts.
In contrast, Quatrevaux and Schwartz between them oversaw seven probes in 2017 and were responsible for five convictions, two indictments, and 10 sentencings. In 2016, the office completed 16 investigations on a range of topics: exposing S&WB employees who stole $500,000 of brass fittings from the utility's buildings, questioning whether NOPD officers were properly classifying rape cases; and analyzing whether enough of them were responding to calls for service.
Members also questioned whether Harper should have spent more time in town, overseeing investigations and filling vacant positions, and less time traveling the country. And the panel faulted Harper for focusing on fake handicapped-parking tags created by S&WB employees, although that work was completed under Schwartz.
But Harper said he did, in fact, hire a staff attorney after a lengthy search. He said his office held off on publishing some completed reports so that they could be vetted by someone with legal expertise.
He said trips helped build up his staff's expertise, and that they were often paid for by outside organizations. Harper also balked at a separate request that he make unpublished probes available to panel members, saying that would "put(s) our independence and confidentiality at risk."
The panel will formally present its recommendations at a June 10 meeting. The Ethics Board will review the suggestions and Harper's response at a meeting later that month, officials said.