When the new Harahan City Council convenes for the first time on Jan. 17, its members will get their first opportunity to make good on campaign promises to govern with a sense of unity and mutual respect.
It should not be difficult in the near term. The discord that has marked the council's monthly meetings over the last four years pitted a consistent four-member bloc against the city’s mayor, Tina Miceli, and her lone ally on the council, Susan Benton. Both women are now gone.
Each side in the dispute blamed the other, and for virtually all but the most mundane of issues, city government was in a permanent state of mutually assured obstruction.
But Miceli garnered only 48 percent of the vote in her Nov. 6 bid for re-election, and former Councilman Tim Baudier is now the mayor. Benton, meanwhile, made the Dec. 8 runoff but soon bowed out of the race.
The council for Baudier’s term will include his former fellow council members Carrie Wheeler and Craig Johnston, who were re-elected, and a close ally in former council member Eric Chatelain, who was the top vote-getter among council members in the primary.
They are joined by newcomers Tommy Budde, a retired businessman and former member of the city’s planning and zoning board, and attorney Jason Asbill.
All promised in their campaigns to turn the page on the strife that marked the last four years, though their ability to deliver depended largely on the outcome of the mayor’s race.
The group met for dinner at Bienvenue Bar & Grill just before the new year and posed for an informal photo in City Hall with Baudier and Police Chief Tim Walker.
Walker, who also clashed regularly with Miceli over the last two years, drew no opponents in his race and was automatically elected.
The photo was posted to Baudier’s campaign Facebook page, saying the group has “hit the ground running” with the hashtag HarahanUnited.
“Everyone is excited to move forward,” Asbill said of the group
Asbill said approving a budget for the current fiscal year will likely come up in the short term, and that he and other council members want to put forward a proposal on necessary drainage improvements and street and sewer system repairs.
He said a priority list with projected costs would give the council something to gauge public interest and see what’s possible.
Asbill said he also thinks there are problems with nuisance properties that he’d like to find ways to tackle.
Budde, who worked for 45 years in private-sector accounting, said he’d like to put his experience to use in drafting better ordinances and negotiating city contracts, though he acknowledged the latter responsibility falls to the mayor.
He also said he’d like to look into whether it is feasible for Jefferson Parish to treat the city’s sewage to save money.
Budde said he thinks the current council members are on the same page.
“I’m relatively confident we are going to have a group of seven elected officials who can work together reasonably,” he said. “When we disagree — and we will — we’ll vote and move on to the next item.”