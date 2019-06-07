New Orleans police could again be stars of the small screen -- and potentially get a little help doing their jobs -- if talks with one Los Angeles production company pan out.
Representatives from television production giant ITV America met this week with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Police Chief Shaun Ferguson to discuss filming an upcoming crime series with the help of the New Orleans Police Department.
The deal, if approved, would mark a return by the NOPD to the world of reality television, following the city’s cancellation of contracts with two true-crime A&E series in 2016.
The president of ITV’s crime programming division, Kathryn Vaughan, told the City Council Thursday that it “would be an honor” to film in the city.
“It’s a big endeavor to take on what we have proposed to them, and they have a lot to think about,” Vaughan said, after she was asked by council members to come up and speak about the proposed arrangement. “Fingers crossed, we’d love to be able to come and work in New Orleans.”
Vaughan was the creative force behind the Oxygen and TNT series “Cold Justice,” a show that sends top investigators to help local law enforcement solve long-dormant homicide cases.
It wasn’t immediately clear Friday whether the proposed New Orleans show would send a prosecutor in to help NOPD, or simply film officers as they work as other police-focused reality shows often do.
A public relations firm representing Vaughan’s company did not immediately respond to questions about the negotiations Friday.
ITV is also the company behind other true-crime shows like A&E’s "Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48" and Discovery’s "Killing Fields."
Vaughan’s meeting with the mayor came just ahead of the CrimeCon Convention, an event for true-crime fans that is being held at the Hilton Riverside on Poydras Street Friday through Sunday. The stars of "Cold Justice" are presenting at the convention.
But Cantrell’s spokesman said it’s too early to say whether anything will come from the talks.
“The administration has had some preliminary conversations with the producers about this project,” said Beau Tidwell. “It’s in the very early stages and nothing has been determined at this point.”
NOPD has been filmed before. The A&E network series "The First 48" followed police during its 15th season for seven episodes, though that show did not directly aid any of their work.
That deal and a similar partnership with A&E’s "Nightwatch" were lauded at the time by police advocates for boosting the profiles of local law enforcement and helping them earn the trust of the community.
But the shows have also created headaches. After "The First 48" chronicled NOPD's investigation into Shawn Peterson, who police said killed his estranged girlfriend Christine George, their son Leonard George and her daughter, Trisa George in Gentilly in 2013, Peterson's attorneys asked the production company for any unaired footage of that probe.
The company, Kirkstall Road Enterprises, swore in court that no extra tape existed. Later, the attorneys found footage of an interview aired with a friend of Christine George. They accused producers of lying in court and wanted Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White to hold a company official in contempt of court.
White disagreed. She also denied another request by Peterson’s attorneys to bar the death penalty because a witness who could not identify Peterson as the killer said so on video the production crew captured that might have been destroyed.
White minced no words about her feelings on NOPD's involvement in the series.
"I wish that the city would never contract with 'The First 48,' and I hope in the future they would think through that,” White said that day in court, according to the Times-Picayune. "It causes the court great concern to have to deal with the additional problems."
The city and NOPD ended its partnerships with A&E less than a year later, with a spokesman saying at the time that NOPD wanted to focus solely on crime-fighting.
Such shows can also be helpful for law enforcement because they can jog the memories of potential witnesses or informants who, before cases went cold, may have been reluctant to come forward, said Joe Giacalone, a John Jay University criminal justice professor and retired New York Police Department sergeant who once commanded a squad of cold-case detectives.
"Maybe it was fear, or they were worried about their kids -- but their circumstances change, their kids move away, it's been eating away at them, and they've just been waiting to be asked to come forward," Giacalone said.
Welcoming the camera crews isn't without its risks, especially if mistakes -- such as mishandled evidence -- are caught on clips that defense attorneys can then secure and use in court to aid their clients.
"But I think the pros far outweigh the cons," Giacalone said. "Any media on these old cases is a good thing."
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.