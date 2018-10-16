The Archdiocese of New Orleans and dioceses in other parts of Louisiana on Tuesday committed to releasing the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors within the last half century, stepping up their language from last month, when they said they were only exploring the possibility.

In a prepared statement, Archbishop Gregory Aymond said the release “will be sooner rather than later,” though he stopped short of giving a firm date.

“The clergy files are being examined very carefully,” Aymond said. “It is important to note that the review of the files goes back at least 50 years to ensure the list is accurate and complete. We will publish the list as soon as this work is finished.”

The Diocese of Shreveport’s Diocesan Administrator, Father Peter Mangum, said in his own statement that his diocese as well as Alexandria's "will follow the lead of New Orleans and release names."

The announcements follow reports in The Advocate last month that revealed a number of unreported financial settlements over claims of sexual abuse involving personnel at Jesuit High School, as well as diocesan institutions in New Orleans.

One of the Jesuit cases resulted in a $450,000 settlement to Ricky Windmann, who described growing up near the school before a maintenance man named Peter Modica sexually abused him on campus multiple times during his adolescence. On one occasion, a priest named Neil Carr watched and masturbated.

After those reports, Aymond said Louisiana’s bishops were considering releasing a list of credibly accused clergy. But he noted that such a release was fraught with complications.

He said it would require a personal conversation with each clergy member who would be listed, and he was concerned over instances of clergy who were dead and no longer around to explain themselves.

The Advocate this weekend reported how expensive it might be for the archdiocese if the release generates new sexual abuse claims and demands for monetary damages.

In 2017, U.S. dioceses spent more than $200 million due to the sexual-abuse scandal that has gripped the Catholic Church for years now and entered a new phase in the country with the release this summer of a Pennsylvania grand jury's report outlining credible sexual abuse claims against 300 priests in six of the state's eight dioceses.

While Aymond didn’t elaborate beyond his statement, another factor may be weighing on Tuesday’s commitment: His predecessor, Archbishop Alfred Hughes, was sued years ago for defamation by multiple priests he publicly relieved of duty over allegations that they sexually abused children.

Prominent New Orleans defense attorney Buddy Lemann represented three of those priests and on Tuesday said he didn’t recall those cases resulting in any significant award for his clients. But he said his clients believed they were worth pursuing because they added a level of heft to their initial statements of denial.

“Most of these people (accused) start off by taking the position that these allegations are not true,” Lemann said. “These are very salacious charges and can be very, very damaging to a person, and people do have a right to privacy.”

In at least one case that didn’t involve Lemann, four accusers withdrew their molestation claims against a high-ranking priest, admitting that he did not abuse them while at the troubled orphanage Madonna Manor, according to a 2010 Times-Picayune article.

The church sex abuse scandal re-flared locally this summer, when The Advocate reported how the archdiocese settled several claims of abuse involving defrocked Metairie deacon George Brignac without following its own guidelines to disclose such a matter. At least 10 other people have since come forward with claims against Brignac.

It has also resurfaced in other parts of the state, such as Lafayette, where that diocese earlier this month decided to remove a priest from active ministry over a sexual assault allegation from nearly 25 years ago that was deemed credible.

Eleven men in St. Martin Parish are also pursuing sex abuse allegations against a priest named Kenneth Morvant, who the plaintiffs say used “alcohol and the power of God” to prey on them.

Survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their advocates have long demanded a full accounting of cases, saying that is the only path to complete healing between them and the church. Dioceses in other states, including in Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota and Arkansas, have already responded by releasing lists they have compiled of credibly accused clergy members.

But not all releases have shown themselves to be adequate in the eyes of watchdogs. In Buffalo, New York, Bishop Richard Malone endured waves of criticism after a television news station obtained secret documents showing that his release of more than 40 names was a severe undercount.

Staff writers Andrea Gallo and Ben Myers contributed to this report.

