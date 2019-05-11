Firefighters were called to the French Quarter Saturday morning as a four-alarm fire sparked near the intersection of Conti andBourbon streets.
New Orleans Fire Department tweeted just before 8 a.m. that the fire set off two alarms.
05/11/2019. 2- Alarm Fire. Conti & Bourbon St. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/leVviJtBaV— NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 11, 2019
By 9 a.m., two additional fire alarms had been set off, according to NOFD.
Fourth Alarm. pic.twitter.com/3NRmis8Br3— NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 11, 2019
Photos show at least two fire trucks on the scene. Firefighters were seen mounting a crane to reach the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.