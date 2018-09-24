The area surrounding the Charity Hospital building in New Orleans should be redeveloped into a district focused on technology companies, universities, retail and mixed-income housing, according to a new report released Monday.

The report is the first from the steering committee of the Spirit of Charity Innovation District, which seeks to use tax incentives and other urban-planning techniques to revitalize the hospital and the underused city blocks that surround it.

The plan, spearheaded by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, does not evaluate two proposals for Charity's redevelopment that are currently under consideration. But it sketches in broad strokes recommendations for how to build out the area bounded by Iberville St., Loyola Avenue and Elk Place, Poydras Street and Claiborne Avenue.

The former hospital is envisioned as a central anchor.

“The neighborhood around the former Charity Hospital should be a walkable, active, vibrant, mixed-use, mixed-income community where New Orleanians come to ‘Live, Work, Play and Heal,” according to one of the “guiding principles” included in the report.

The report largely follows the same contours that officials have been describing since the effort began several months ago, filling in some of the gaps with general recommendations but leaving the exact details to be determined later.

The area should be focused on attracting businesses, particularly information technology and biotech firms, in order to build on the decision by DXC Technology to locate a 2,000 person office at the edge of district. The report recommends using incentives and a venture capital fund to lure established businesses and encourage start-ups. Similar funding mechanisms could also be used to encourage firms owned by minorities and women to be part of the redevelopment effort.

Beyond that, retail should be encouraged to bring more activity to the area, particularly outside of business hours, and universities – which already have a significant presence in the area - should be encouraged to expand their footprint.

Affordable housing plays a key role in the proposal, with planners suggesting the district should set goals to “enable anyone who works in the district to live in the district if they so choose.” That includes recommendations that half of all housing in the district financed with public money should be affordable to households making about the area median income and the creation of an “employer assisted housing program.”

City Hall, the Civil District Court and the Downtown Library should remain in the district, in part because the area serves as a hub for public transportation, according to the report. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is now in the early stages of exploring options for renovating or moving City Hall and its list of options, which essentially encompasses all city-owned properties, includes many sites outside of the district.

The report also recommends creating a transit hub in the district and improving or adding to park space to serve as both recreation facilities and to aid in storm water retention.

Existing tax incentives, either through state or federal programs, could help finance some projects. The report also endorses the idea of creating a Tax Increment Financing district, which would raise additional revenues in the area that would be directed back to projects in the district.

Both proposals for the Charity building, which are currently being considered by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, envision using such financing.

The exact details of such a district are left vague, though the report urges an “equitable distribution” of the revenues between the Charity project itself and the redevelopment of the surrounding area.

