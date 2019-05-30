The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board will have to pay nearly a half-million dollars in damages to five homeowners whose property was damaged during construction of a massive Uptown drainage project, judges on the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ruled this week.
The ruling upholds the key portions of a lower court’s decision and appears to pave the way for decisions in similar suits from 300 other plaintiffs who allege significant damage to their properties during construction of the Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project, the stormwater-drainage upgrades that involved years of major construction on several major Uptown roadways.
The three-judge panel also upheld a ruling ordering the S&WB to pay attorneys for the plaintiffs $400,000 in fees and pay $145,000 in fees to experts who testified on the homeowners' behalf.
The decision is the latest to affirm the S&WB is responsible for damages — including broken foundations and cracked walls — stemming from the work on SELA, as the drainage project is commonly known.
Michael Whitaker, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs, said the ruling shows the S&WB should settle the remaining cases rather than pay the cost of taking them to court.
"This (is) not a surprise and confirms what we have been saying for years,” Whitaker said. “The appellate court followed established law and upheld this award, which includes attorneys' fees and expert witness costs. This lawsuit is the first of more than 300, and we expect the same result in all future trials.”
S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey declined to comment on the ruling, citing the utility's policy of not commenting on pending litigation. Asked whether the agency would appeal the decision to the Louisiana Supreme Court, Rainey said it is reviewing its options.
The SELA project, with a price tag of more than $2.5 billion, includes upgrades across the New Orleans region aimed at ensuring specific areas can handle the rainfall from storms that have a 10 percent chance of occurring in a given year.
The project, funded mostly by the federal government, was designed in response to the historic May 1995 flood that dropped more than 20 inches of rain on some portions of the area in less than 48 hours and caused widespread flooding. But the project was only funded after Hurricane Katrina 10 years later.
The cases involved in this week's ruling concern damage to properties along the Uptown portion of the project, which involved installing huge culverts under the neutral grounds on Napoleon, Jefferson and Louisiana avenues.
The five plaintiffs in the first group of cases to go to trial lived in nearby homes and saw significant damage to their properties that they argued was caused by the construction. The damage included included cracks in walls and foundations, new slopes in their yards and decks that separated from the main buildings.
While the Uptown portion of the SELA project is now mostly complete, work on several other phases of the project elsewhere in the region is still ongoing.
While U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors did the actual work on the project, the Corps' agreement with the S&WB required the local agency to handle any damage claims.
The three-judge appellate panel — composed of Judges Edwin Lombard, Roland Belsome and Tiffany Chase — largely upheld a ruling by Civil District Court Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott in favor of the plaintiffs last year.
The S&WB appealed Ervin-Knott's ruling, arguing that the basic decision to hold it liable for the damages was incorrect, that the formulas used to determine the amount it should pay were flawed and that it should not be on the hook for the fees paid to the attorneys and experts working for the plaintiffs.
The appellate court largely dismissed those claims, other than to adjust the amount awarded to two of the plaintiffs by taking out about $20,000 for moving and storage expenses.
That reduced the total amount the S&WB owes from about $518,700 to about $498,600.