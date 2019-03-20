The Jefferson Parish Council is expected Wednesday to vote on whether to reverse course on an ordinance it passed last year allowing Cornerstone Chemical Co. to build a new cyanide plant at its Waggaman chemical facility.
The council began considering applying the brakes on the $100 million project several weeks ago after residents on both banks of the Mississippi River became concerned about air quality and public safety. But council members also realized that going back on the permit could open the parish up to a lawsuit, and have been working with Cornerstone officials in recent weeks to try to work out an amicable solution.
Cornerstone has yet to obtain a permit for the plant from the state, though it has spent about $14 million on design and engineering work.
A public meeting hosted by officials from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality last month was packed with residents who opposed the plant.
Metairie-based Cornerstone has produced hydrocyanic acid, a form of cyanide, at the plant for more than six decades, though many residents were unaware of this until the company applied for the state permit. Cornerstone has said the new facility will not increase the amount of acid produced, but that it will maintain current production levels following a change to some of its existing industrial processes.
The company produces hydrocyanic acid as a byproduct of another process. It then sells the acid to another company on the same 800-acre site that uses the acid as raw material, and it will need the new facility to make up for the decrease in hydrogen cyanide production resulting from the overhaul of another process.
Residents are concerned about two 26,000-gallon storage tanks that will hold hydrocyanic acid on-site.