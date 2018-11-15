Two recent lawsuits filed against Roland Von Kurnatowski, an owner of Tipitina's and the Orpheum Theater, accuse the New Orleans businessman of bilking investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in what one of the suits describes as a "Ponzi scheme."

+2 Tipitina’s, Orpheum Theater owner’s plans for Bally casino dock include amphitheater, open-air market Plans are taking shape to redevelop the abandoned Bally’s casino dock and administrative building on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans into a …

That suit, filed in New Orleans' federal courthouse last month by a retired Jesuit priest, accuses Von Kurnatowski of persuading the priest to invest in something called Bond Fund One, or BF-I. The fund would trade U.S. Treasury bills, generally considered safe investments.

In the second suit, filed in Civil District Court in July, four people — including retired WDSU-TV meteorologist Dan Milham and his wife, media consultant Paula Pendarvis-Milham — allege they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after investing in the same fund.

They stop short of calling Von Kurnatowski a fraudster, but they say they have repeatedly demanded their money back, without success.

Meanwhile, Harahan lawyer Vinny Mosca said he represents yet another victim, a 78-year-old retired Tulane University professor who he said invested more than $200,000 in the fund and now can't liquidate his stake — now supposedly worth $489,000.

"When my client tried to cash out, he was told there was no money," Mosca said.

Documents attached to the lawsuits lay out a strategy involving trading U.S. Treasury securities. Mosca provided a similar prospectus given to his client.

While the suits are similar, only that of the retired priest explicitly accuses Von Kurnatowski of running a Ponzi scheme, a ruse in which scammers persuade early investors that they are making great returns when they are actually just being given a share of the money provided by later investors. That suit also says Von Kurnatowski misappropriated his clients' money and violated securities laws.

Mosca, who specializes in white-collar defense work, has not filed suit on behalf of his client, whom he declined to name. He called the fund "a fraudulent scheme."

Reached by telephone, Von Kurnatowski declined to comment on the various allegations.

Von Kurnatowski, a real estate developer and investor known for his ownership of the fabled Tipitina's nightclub as well as the post-Katrina refurbishment of the Orpheum, is also facing two separate legal entanglements. Those accuse him of defaulting on about $180,000 in loans from Hancock Whitney Bank and reneging on a debt of nearly $1 million owed to a real estate firm known as Riverlake New Orleans Properties LLC.

Von Kurnatowski and George to buy Orpheum Theater Roland Von Kurnatowski and Dr. Eric George will buy the Orpheum Theater, Von Kurnatowski says. They expect to complete the sale in February.

Riverlake is owned by Von Kurnatowski’s sister, Joan Hooper, and her two sons, Christian and Andre Hooper.

The allegations come about two decades after he bought Tipitina’s, and several years after he joined Dr. Eric George in purchasing and reopening the Orpheum.

Von Kurnatowski and his wife, Mary, also head the Tipitina’s Foundation, whose charitable work includes donating instruments to school music programs.

The foundation’s offices are at Lakefront Airport, near where the Von Kurnatowskis have pursued developing a $13 million live entertainment district. The ambitious proposal was expected to include bars, restaurants, shops and a nightclub.

The lawsuit filed by the retired Jesuit priest, Antone Lynch, who is now 80 and living in a nursing home, describes how he initially contributed $10,000 in 1991 after Von Kurnatowski approached him about a fund that would trade U.S. Treasury bonds.

Treasury bonds, which are issued by the U.S. government, are typically considered among the safest possible investments. But they fluctuate in value, meaning someone regularly buying and selling the bonds could lose money.

The documents provided in the lawsuits appear to show that Von Kurnatowski was taking 40 percent or more of the profits of the investment fund, a significantly higher fee than that charged by even the most high-performing Wall Street hedge funds.

Lynch claims he was told in February 2017 that his stake was worth $363,000. He alleges that he has demanded to be paid in full and to be provided a full accounting of the fund, as called for by his investment agreement. But Von Kurnatowski has rebuffed him, he says.

In August, Von Kurnatowski and the fund issued Lynch a $3,000 check. But the bank didn’t honor the check, according to the lawsuit filed on Oct. 29.

Lynch also alleges that neither the fund nor Von Kurnatowski was ever registered to engage in the investment activity the fund purported to conduct.

+7 Condo developers rediscover N.O. lakefront as Levee District scrambles to put land to work Spurred by rising demand for luxury digs and a flood protection agency's need for cash, real estate developers are turning to the New Orleans lakefront as a new target for upscale residential construction. At least four condominium buildings are among projects proposed or in early planning stages for sites near both the Orleans Marina at West End and South Shore Harbor Marina in eastern New Orleans.

Von Kurnatowski’s deadline to file an initial answer to the lawsuit is tentatively set for Nov. 21.

A little more than three months before Lynch made his claims, the Milhams, Louis Pendarvis and Valerie Dirks filed a suit leveling similar allegations against Von Kurnatowski.

They said they invested money in BF-I because they were assured their maximum loss would be 10 percent. If the fund’s value fell by that amount, their understanding was that investors’ holdings would be cashed out and returned to them.

Over 16 years, Louis Pendarvis invested $165,000 with Von Kurnatowski, according to the lawsuit. The Milhams allegedly invested $191,000 over five years. Dirks’ father, the original investor, contributed $158,000, the lawsuit says. All of them were receiving returns regularly until late last year, when the payments stopped, according to the lawsuit.

At the time, Louis Pendarvis was told his balance in the fund was $572,396. The Milhams’ was roughly $272,000, and Dirks’ was about $158,000, the lawsuit says. The purported total value of the fund was about $13.5 million, according to the lawsuit.

All have since asked to cash out, but no one has gotten their stake back, the plaintiffs allege.

The lawsuit claims Dirks was told via email last year that she would be allowed to recoup her money as soon as Von Kurnatowski was able to “refinance several projects.”

But Dirks objected, saying she invested solely in U.S. Treasury bonds and not any projects.

There’s no indication that the case has progressed since Pendarvis, the Milhams and Dirks filed the lawsuit on July 13.

Von Kurnatowski has yet to answer the lawsuit filed last week by Riverlake over his alleged default.

The same is true of the suit filed July 30 by Hancock Whitney, which moved for a default judgment to be entered against Von Kurnatowski. Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Kern Reese signed off on that motion in September.

Staff writers Gordon Russell and Jerry DiColo contributed to this report.

+8 Tipitina's celebrates 40 years of music with the Nevilles, Leo Nocentelli's Funkin' Truth For four decades, the club at the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street has been synonymous with New Orleans music.