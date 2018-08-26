Three concrete pillars will be driven 100 feet down into the mud at the bottom of Lake Pontchartrain this week, the first step in adding 12 "safety bays," or shoulder sections, to the 24-mile Causeway.
The test pilings are the first step in constructing the $60 million project, which has long been sought by Causeway officials as a safety measure.
The pilings, similar to the ones that hold up the 6-decade-old southbound span and its slightly younger northbound twin, are the first of 192 that will eventually be sunk into the lake floor to hold up the decks of the shoulders.
Workers should begin driving them on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Carlton Dufrechou, general manager of the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission, which operates the bridge.
The shoulders themselves will be 1,000 feet long and about 15 feet wide. Six will be placed on the outside of each span, spaced equally between the crossovers. Officials hope they will offer motorists a safe place to pull off the road instead of stopping in the traffic lanes when they experience engine troubles or other problems.
A majority of accidents on the bridge happen in the minutes immediately after a car stalls or stops, officials have said, and they believe providing a place for drivers to pull their vehicles out of traffic should help make the bridge safer.
Full construction on the shoulder segments is expected to begin around Halloween and could be completed by the start of 2020.
Much of the work will be done by crews on floating barges, and lane closures will be minimized and restricted to night hours, Dufrechou said.
Body recovered after Causeway's first overboard crash in more than a year; safety improvements still on horizon
The shoulder project is paired with another project: a $40 million effort to upgrade the railings on both spans of the bridge.
The railings are needed, Dufrechou has said numerous times, to help prevent "overboard" crashes, or ones in which a vehicle goes over the side of the bridge. Since 1994, 17 overboards have happened on the bridge, resulting in 13 fatalities. The most recent was in January.
Sixteen of those 17 crashes occurred on the southbound span, which is the older of the two and has a lower guardrail. Its barrier is just 25 inches high, 6 inches lower than on the northbound span.
One driver who went over the side and was rescued described the barrier as akin to a "Dukes of Hazzard ramp" that actually helped propel his vehicle into the water.
The project will add new steel guardrails on top of the existing concrete barriers.
A series of tests on the bridge and at Texas A&M University showed that a double steel rail will be far more effective than the current railings at preventing vehicles, including higher-riding ones like trucks and SUVs, from going over the edge.
Bids for that project are being sought, and significant work could begin as early as next year. It is expected to take about a year to complete.
To pay for all the work, tolls on the Causeway, which had remained unchanged since the mid-1990s, and even longer for those with toll tags, were raised in May 2017.
The toll increases — from $3 to $5 for cash customers and from $2 to $3 for those with toll tags on two-axle vehicles — were levied on the southbound span. There are no tolls on the northbound bridge.