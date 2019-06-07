An agreement to boost hotel taxes to provide more money for New Orleans’ infrastructure is officially a done deal.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed three bills Friday that make up the agreement between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the city’s tourism industry, which is expected to provide tens of millions to aid the city’s crumbling infrastructure.
“Whether you live here, you work here or you are just visiting New Orleans its critically important that the infrastructure work for everyone,” Edwards said at the Sewerage & Water Board office. “The streets need to drain, the toilets need to flush and the taps need to run water that is clean.”
The deal had been in often-fraught negotiations for months before passing the Legislature during the session that ended Thursday.
“When we started I wanted a win-win,” Cantrell said. “But I believe we truly have a win-win-win out of this. It’s been what its been all about from the beginning.”
The deal will bring in up to $26 million a year for pipes, roads and other infrastructure needs. That will come in part from a new 1 percent tax on hotels and a tax increase of 6.75 percent on short-term rentals, which would bring them in line with businesses offering traditional accommodations. It also includes a new property tax in the Downtown Development District. The city will get three-quarters of the short-term rental tax, with the rest going to New Orleans & Co, a private hospitality industry group that promotes the city.
It’s unclear how much money will actually come from the deal, however. The City Council is currently eyeing regulations that would significantly restrict the number of short-term rentals operating in the city, which would cut into that tax revenue.
The S&WB will also get a one-time infusion of $50 million. About $22 million of that will come from state disaster mitigation funds or revolving loan funds, with the rest coming from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s substantial reserves.
The state will also allow the city to delay payments on GO ZONE bonds for five years, freeing up $17.5 million over that time.
City officials will outline the process for spending the money next week, Cantrell said.
On the other side of the ledger, the hospitality industry got a bill that clears the way for the Convention Center board to build a hotel on a nearby piece of land. It also sets the stage for the New Orleans Marketing Tourism Corp., a public entity, to be rolled into New Orleans & Co.
Successive mayors have long sought to get more money from the tourism industry to help pay for the city’s needs, though those efforts have foundered in the past. Last year, Cantrell made wringing additional money from hotels and other hospitality groups the centerpiece of her “fair share” campaign, which aims to get the city money she argues it is due.
“I was told it will never happen, don’t even try, forget about it, there is no way you can create a partnership that will redirect revenue right here in the city as it relates to the hospitality industry,” Cantrell said.
While in New Orleans, Edwards also signed a bill granting Harrah’s a 30-year extension on the license that makes it the only land-based casino in New Orleans. Without the extension, the license would have expired in 2024.
Under that agreement, Harrah’s will build a new, $325 million hotel, upgrade its casino and pay tens of millions more to the state and city.
New Orleans will get about $19.5 million in one-time payments over three years.
A similar bill appeared headed to passage last year but was killed at the last minute amid concerns that the state was not getting a good enough deal.