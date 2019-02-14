Amid bruising criticism from residents who oppose Entergy's plans for a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East, a New Orleans City Council committee sidestepped on Thursday a chance to formally endorse a resolution clearing the way for that project.
But although the Utility Committee took no vote, Councilwoman Helena Moreno, its chairwoman, said the full council would consider the resolution next week.
"This is a very difficult decision, and I know that there are some folks who wanted to be here today but weren’t able to be here," she said.
The resolution to let the plant go forward in exchange for a $5 million payment from Entergy had the support of all five committee members, and Moreno said ahead of the meeting's lengthy public comment period that it was "not prudent or possible" to scrap the utility project.
But the impassioned pleas of more than 100 critics Thursday apparently convinced her and others to avoid making further endorsements.
One of those was Mark Nguyen, who said the resolution was particularly troubling given the uproar the paid actors scandal has caused.
“You are the regulators of Entergy...the parent,” he said. “You do not reward bad decisions and bad behavior of your child with a brand-new car.”
At issue for the council was whether its March 6-1 approval of the plant was so tainted by a scheme by Entergy subcontractor Crowds on Demand to hire paid actors to endorse that project that the approval could not stand.
The council also had to consider whether there were alternatives to the Entergy proposal that would not prove too costly for New Orleans residents and that had not already been considered.
Members appeared ready to side with Nguyen and other critics when they offered a resolution in January to walkback the earlier approval, in addition to the resolution to fine Entergy $5 million over the scandal.
But the council later delayed its consideration of both resolutions by a month. In the interim, Entergy proposed new concessions and revealed that it had spent $96 million on the plant’s design and engineering.
The council’s advisors, after verifying the company’s invoices, said the $96 million would likely be charged to ratepayers even if the council did put the kibosh on the plant.
And they said Thursday the council’s failure to approve the plant could leave the city open to sanctions from the North American Reliability Council, a nonprofit empowered by the federal government, if no reliable power alternative is identified.
Before the committee passed on the chance to back the resolution, support for it also came from Ghassan Korban of the Sewerage and Water Board, who said the $5 million it requests that Entergy pay would help update antiquated equipment and prevent the type of power losses that lead to boil-water advisories.
He said the cash-strapped S&WB needs about $2 million to upgrade a turbine used to power its water and sewer systems that currently doesn't function in cold weather. S&WB officials issued a boil-water order in November after an Entergy pole powering its pumps was compromised, but colder temperatures kept the turbine sidelined.
About $4 million more would pay for equipment that allows for quick switches between Entergy-provided power sources, should one power source be compromised. And for about $1.5 million, it could switch out two antiquated steam pumps for modern electric pumps. The current steam pumps must be cooled by water that is then dumped back into the drinking water system, which creates a contamination risk.
He acknowledged that the cost of his wish list outweighed the $5 million, but noted that every little bit helped. "It is our hope to find some (other) funding to be able to do all three," he said.
The council appeared sympathetic toward that position. But after hearing dozens of arguments against the plant and only a few in support of it, they avoided making any further strong statements.
Critics such as the Alliance for Affordable Energy pointed to a report from a California consultant, Strategen, which claimed that solar and other technologies could supplant Entergy's 128-megawatt plant idea.
Others heaped scorn on the council's backpedal from an earlier resolution to kill the project, accusing members of kowtowing to Entergy rather than serving their constituents.
"You have taken the occasion of Valentine's Day to give Entergy a sweetheart deal," said Monique Harden of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice said.
Harden's group and others have challenged the earlier council's approval in court but had pledged to drop the suit if the current council held a new vote. She has since said that promise is void under the current resolution the council is pondering.
The full council is expected to vote on the matter on Feb. 21.