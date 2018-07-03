A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after she had a "medical emergency" and an incident involving a streetcar, according to a spokesman.
A spokesman for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, Taslin Alfonzo, said it was unclear what medical issue the woman suffered.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. near a stop at the intersection of Washington and St. Charles avenues.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Alfonzo said the woman, estimated to be in her 50s, was standing near where the streetcar comes inbound.
"We understand that she made contact with out streetcar as it was coming to a stop," Alfonzo said, adding that the RTA is still investigation.
An image shared by WWL-TV appeared to show a woman stuck under where the door opens to the street.
Woman pinned under streetcar on St. Charles Avenue https://t.co/4QRJV2Rfqi pic.twitter.com/6HHJebBas9— WWL-TV (@WWLTV) July 3, 2018
Emergency responders took the woman to University Medical Center, where her condition was unclear, Alfonzo said.
Traffic was unaffected but streetcars were being delayed, according to WWL-TV.