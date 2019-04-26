An acute shortage of affordable housing in the New Orleans area threatens to derail more than a decade of progress toward reducing homelessness in the city, service providers and advocates warned Friday as they released new estimates of the local homeless population.
A region that has seen its homeless population reduced by hundreds or even thousands each year since the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 now has seen that forward motion come to a “virtual standstill,” leaving New Orleans at a crossroads, the advocates said.
And even though the city has made progress in finding housing for the chronically homeless, the new figures show a sharp rise in other categories of those in need, including those struggling with high housing costs and low wages in the city.
“It’s clear we are in crisis, clear that we are about to join the rest of the country in having our homeless numbers go up,” said Martha Kegel, executive director of UNITY New Orleans, which coordinates the work of dozens of service groups in the city seeking to end homelessness. “We need to stop the surge in new homelessness and house people as fast as we can and as effectively as we can.”
Numbers from the annual count of the homeless population in January that were released on Friday did show a slight dip from the year before, but only barely. Service providers and advocates counted 1,179 people in shelters, transitional housing or on the streets in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish in January 2019, just nine fewer than a year earlier.
“That’s virtually no progress at all,” Kegel said.
Homelessness in New Orleans spiked after Hurricane Katrina, with more than 11,600 people reported without a home in 2006. Significant progress has been made since then, with the overall homeless population reduced by 90 percent.
The plateau this year came amid rising housing costs in New Orleans and declining income, both of which have put pressure on many residents.
That appears to be contributing to a 20 percent increase since 2017 in the number of homeless adults who do not have children, do not have disabilities and have been without permanent housing for less than a year. People in that category made up the vast majority of those counted in January, with nearly 900 such individuals lacking permanent housing.
The release of the new statistics came a day after the New Orleans City Council deferred a planned vote on an ordinance that would codify rules for the regular sweeps of homeless camps in the city.
The proposed regulations would put in place specific rules about how often such sweeps can be conducted, set standards for storing and providing notification to owners of personal items that are collected, and require the city to keep data on the efforts.
Service providers report they were able to move 1,022 people into permanent housing last year, but that was fewer than half the 2,188 people estimated to have fallen into homelessness during the same period.
“We can’t keep up,” Kegel said. “We don’t have the resources to keep up.”
Still, there are some bright spots, she said.
The chronically homeless — those with disabilities who have been without housing for more than a year — fell from 404 to 146, a 64 percent decrease.
For the fourth year in a row, service providers have been able to find housing within 30 days for homeless veterans who want assistance, meeting the “functional zero” standard that has allowed the city to claim it ended veteran homelessness.
Finding assistance for families, who are placed in permanent housing in an average of about 41 days, has been similarly successful.
Kegel also pointed to the success of the city’s new low-barrier shelter in providing a place for people to stay rather than leaving them on the streets. The opening of the 100-bed shelter in August is credited with reducing the number of homeless forced to sleep on the streets, and city officials have said they are considering doubling its size.
'None of us are disposable': Mayor Cantrell, other officials celebrate new low-barrier homeless shelter
Carol Robertson, who has been staying at the Salvation Army shelter for about a week, said she’s heard from others there that getting into a permanent home means up to 11 months on a waiting list.
Robertson, 62, said her problem is being able to find a place to live that she can afford.
“I have a check, I can pay. I just don’t have affordable housing,” she said.