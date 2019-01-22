A jury has been seated in the federal corruption trial of former Drug Enforcement Administration agent Chad Scott.

The jury and two alternates, 10 of them women and four men, was seated about 12:30 Tuesday, after about four hours of jury selection during which U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo queried jurors about their feelings about drug laws, law enforcement and the testimony of convicted criminals.

Tuesday is the first day in what is expected to be a two week trial of the former federal lawman, who faces seven counts, including perjury, obstruction of justice and falsifying government records.

A second trial, during which Scott will face four more charges, including conspiracy and stealing property, is set for October. In that second trial, Scott will be tried alongside his codefendant, Rodney Gemar.

Gemar is a former Hammond Police officer and was a member of Scott's task force, which was based in New Orleans, but conducted much of its operations on the north shore.

Two other members of that task force, former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies Karl Newman and Johnny Domingue, have already pleaded guilty to federal charges. They are both expected to testify.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.