The owners of Morning Call, Café du Monde and Café Beignet gathered Wednesday for one reason: to get the ground rules straight before they all bid next month on a long-term lease to run a coffee and beignets shop in City Park's Casino Building, where Morning Call has been operating since 2012.
It is the second time in seven months that City Park is putting the lease out to bid. The first time, Morning Call's owners, Bob and Mike Hennessey, missed a pre-bid meeting, which resulted in a lawsuit that scrapped a contract the park had signed with Café du Monde.
The park's CEO, Bob Becker, took no chances this time, making every effort to ensure that all those who want to submit bids on Dec. 5 were in the room.
Before he began the pre-bid meeting, he asked a staff member "to go into the lobby and make certain there's nobody out there who's hanging out in the lobby for some reason and didn't know enough to come in this room.”
Everyone showed up this time.
The park had said the pre-bid meeting the Hennessey brothers missed in April was mandatory. The park’s board therefore tossed out the Hennesseys’ bid and awarded the 10-year lease to Café du Monde.
The Hennesseys sued, saying their bid offered the park the most money.
Civil District Court Judge Chris Bruno sided with Morning Call, saying it was offering the park the most money and that factor is what the bid documents said would decide who gets the lease.
The new bid documents still call for a 10-year lease, but this time the park has increased the base rent from $10,000 to $13,000 a month. Whoever offers the largest cut of their profits in addition to that will get the space. All three operations offer basically the same menu.
Whoever gets the lease will also be responsible for 75 percent of utilities and must spend $125,000 on renovations.
Bob Hennessey said he was hopeful he and his brother would prevail but worried that the increased rent and expenses would force them to raise prices.
Morning Call has continued to operate in the park on a month-to-month basis since the Café du Monde contract was voided.
Despite the lawsuit, the owners of Morning Call and Café du Monde said they harbor no ill will toward each other.
“We've both been neighbors for 160 years,” Café du Monde President Jay Roman said, alluding to the fact his coffee and beignet shop was not far from Morning Call when both were in the French Market prior to 1974. “Nothing is going to change because of this.”
"They (Café du Monde) have an opportunity to bid on a wonderful location,” Bob Hennessey said. “If I had an opportunity to bid on that French Quarter location they have, I'd certainly be there.”