The Hyatt Regency in New Orleans will host the inaugural Empowerment and Policy Conference this September — a conference that organizers say will become a major annual event bringing together national political figures, Louisiana business leaders and residents to better the African-American community.
The announcement came Tuesday morning from representatives from the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and Urban League of Louisiana, which are partnering to put on the conference.
Plans haven’t been made for who will speak at the conference Sept. 27-28, organizers said, but they promised it will be a major event styled after the conference put on by the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus.
“Policy, partnerships, programming and people lead to equitable action and change, and that is the essence of the Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus,” said Judy Reese Morse, CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. “Which makes this partnership perfect for us. We are ready to get started.”
Reese Morse said many of the events will be “listening sessions,” but the Urban League will provide additional information as plans are made through a “very, very active social media campaign.”
The event is aimed as a statewide endeavor, according to State Rep. Randal Gaines (D-LaPlace), chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. Reese Morse added Louisiana is one of the few states with a formal partnership between its Urban League and Legislative Black Caucus.
“One day in the future we expect to be as big as that Congressional Black Caucus weekend,” she said.
Funding for the conference will come through sponsorships, Gaines said, and the event will likely be held in different cities throughout the state in the future.
Gaines said the goal is to “bridge the gap between aspiration and achievement” in the African-American community, showing that success is possible even for those in communities currently underserved.
“That really is our ultimate goal,” Reese Morse said. “Making Louisiana the best state that it can possibly be, and that is the best state in the country — for everyone.”