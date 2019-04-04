Westwego drivers should be prepared for traffic disruption Friday on Willswood Lane around the scene of "NCIS: New Orleans" filming.

Filming, which will take place in the 2400 block of Willswood Lane, will involve intermitted traffic control between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., excluding rush hour. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office will supervise the shoot.

Can't see map below? Click here.

This marks the third time this week the popular television show shot footage in Westwego. On Monday, scenes were filmed at the Alario Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scenes involved "special effects" explosions inside the Alario Center, which prompted intermittent stops on Segnette Boulevard between Lapalco Boulevard and the Westbank Expressway.

Crews were also in Westwego shooting footage for the show on Wednesday.