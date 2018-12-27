New Orleans will celebrate the culmination of its tricentennial with four fireworks shows around the city on New Year's Eve.

Midnight fireworks on the Mississippi River near the French Quarter, accompanied by the dropping of a fleur-de-lis on the roof of Jax Brewery, have long been the city's way of welcoming the new year.

But officials announced Thursday that event will be joined by three other fireworks displays across this city this year.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the plan was to ensure that regardless of where they live in the city, residents will be able to easily see a display.

The festivities will kick off at 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks show at Read Boulevard and Interstate 10 in New Orleans East. Officials said that display should be large enough to be seen from the Lower 9th Ward.

A second display near the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park will start at 9:30 p.m.

Then barges positioned between Jefferson Avenue and Napoleon Avenue will begin a show for Uptown and West Bank neighborhoods about 10:30 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a fireworks display near the French Quarter that officials said will be as big as the night's other shows combined.

The displays are being funded with a $50,000 donation from Chevron, $15,000 each from the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation and New Orleans and Company and $10,000 from Crescent City Countdown, the group responsible for the city's New Year's celebration.

