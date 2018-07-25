When the Mandeville City Council adopted its comprehensive land use plan in 2007, a state law requiring cities with master plans to get the OK from their planning and zoning commissions for capital projects had already been in place for three years.
But the council didn't find out about the law until this month — and it hasn't been following it.
The law and its potential effect on the city's proposed capital budget provoked questions and debate Monday at the second in a series of council meetings on the budget for next year. Mandeville's fiscal year begins Sept. 1.
Under the law, local governments that have master plans must gain approval from their planning and zoning commission for projects on public land or those funded by public money.
The commission is supposed to determine whether the project adheres to the city's master plan. But the legislative body can override the commission's recommendations with a two-thirds vote. In Mandeville's case, that would require four out of five votes on the City Council.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Ren Clark recently brought the statute to the attention of City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission members.
"I thought the language was interesting and brought it up," Clark said. "The statute does not say the commission should advise on projects but that we have to approve them. We haven't been asked to approve anything."
City Attorney Paul Harrison said the council should follow the law now that members know about it.
Initially, some council members expressed worry about losing control over final decisions on projects, but Harrison pointed out that the commission is required to provide adequate reasons for rejecting projects and the council still has the final say.
The law doesn't address budgetary matters, but Mandeville's capital budget lists all the projects the city plans for the upcoming fiscal year, and some members argued the Planning and Zoning Commission should review the projects on the budget.
With the Aug. 16 deadline for adopting the fiscal 2019 budget quickly approaching, the council was split on how to respond to the law's requirements. Some members wanted to move forward on the budget without taking any additional steps, but others were concerned about breaking the law.
"If we choose to ignore RS 33:109, we are saying in a public forum, we know what the law is and ... we don't want to do it," Councilman Michael Pulaski, an attorney, said.
Councilman Clay Madden said the council should proceed with its plans from before the law was discovered and make new rules for next year's budget.
Mayor Donald Villere said the projects in the capital budget will be evaluated by the Planning and Zoning Commission at its Aug. 7 meeting.
Villere said that in the future, he'll submit projects he intends to include in the capital budget to the commission in May or June, allowing that body to approve them before the City Council takes up the budget.
During public comments, Rebecca Rohrbough said she favored the mayor's proposal but was wary of council members considering the issue a power struggle.
"The Planning and Zoning Commission are not making up laws as they go," she said. "They are there to help clarify the law. Please use them for the help they are providing."
Pulaski said Wednesday that he views the state law as "a pretty good check and balance," adding that the Planning and Zoning Commission members are the experts on the master plan.