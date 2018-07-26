Melinda Doucet, who last week qualified to run for a second term on the Jefferson Parish School Board, was ruled ineligible Thursday by a state judge.
Judge John Molaison of 24th Judicial District Court ruled that Doucet's candidacy was illegal because she failed to file state income taxes or extension requests in 2016 and 2017.
Doucet's opponent, Billy North, filed a suit earlier this week challenging her candidacy. North alleged that Doucet had failed to file state income tax returns for at least three of the previous five years, as she was required to attest she did on the candidate qualifying form.
During Thursday's hearing, Bradley Blanchard, an attorney with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, testified that he could not find returns filed by Doucet in a normal search of state records. Molaison said that as a result, the burden shifted to Doucet to show that she had filed.
The search was prompted by a public records request from North.
Blanchard testified under questioning by Doucet's attorney that the search results do not necessarily mean that extensions had not been requested.
Doucet has claimed that she thought extension requests she filed with the Internal Revenue Service for her federal income taxes counted as extensions for her state returns as well and that she didn't know she needed to file separate requests with the state.
She said she's confident that Molaison's ruling will be overturned on appeal.
The law was changed in 2012 to require that state extensions must be requested even when a federal extension has been requested.
Doucet's attorney, W.J. LeBlanc, argued that the candidate qualification form requires either state or federal filings, but not both.
LeBlanc said he will appeal Molaison's ruling. Such appeals are typically expedited because of the time constraints on elections.
Doucet won her seat in 2014 over incumbent Mark Jacobs, riding into office as part of a wave of challengers backed by teachers unions. However, she has on several occasions sided with business-backed board members, such as in voting to oust former Superintendent Isaac Joseph.