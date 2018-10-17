Anyone who has called the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board to fix a busted pipe or broken meter is familiar with the gravel-filled holes or trenches that are often left behind in the wake of the repairs.
The rocky patches are supposed to temporarily fill the gaping holes in the city's streets and sidewalks until the Department of Public Works shows up to pave them over, though a lack of coordination between the two agencies often mean they are left for months.
On Wednesday, the water board said it will take back the task of fixing the trenches it digs in an effort to wipe out a massive backlog of 4,170 "temporary" pits. Ironically, the city's Public Works Department stepped in three years ago because the water board couldn't keep up.
“Other utilities don’t go to DPW and expect them to do it,” S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said. “We want to be like any other utility and be responsible and accountable.”
Exactly how quickly all the holes can be fixed remains unclear. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who serves as the S&WB’s president, said that in order to “build credibility, build trust in the community, we’re not going to over-promise.”
But Korban said the work will be done as quickly as possible.
“I want everything done by Mardi Gras,” he said. “That would be a dream and a real accomplishment, but I don’t know if the capacity is there or the funding is there.”
The agency did not provide details on the cost of paving over the thousands of holes. Asked who would bear the cost of the repairs, which are expected to be handled by contractors, S&WB spokesman Curtis Elmore said the city and the water board are researching funding options.
The public utility’s cash reserves have fallen dramatically since last year’s flooding — and the more than $80 million in emergency spending that followed — and it must boost them by the end of the year to be in compliance with its bond agreements.