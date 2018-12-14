The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help locating 11-year-old Saniyah Santos, who was last seen at her home in the 2600 block of St. Phillip Street around 6:40 a.m. Friday when she left for school.
She is described as being about 5-foot, 1-inch tall and about 120 pounds.
She was wearing a black polo shirt with Andrew Wilson logo, green sweater with school logo, khaki pants, black white and red air Jordan shoes, Jansport backpack with a pink and purple floral pattern.
Anywone with information on her whereabouts is asked to notify NOPD at 911 or any First District detective at 504-658-6010.