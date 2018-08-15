The head of Jefferson’s public transit system said she was kept in the dark about plans to run another New Orleans bus line into the suburban parish next year, a move that she says will hurt her system’s profits.
Sharon Leader of Jefferson Transit said this week that while she knew the idea was being pondered, she had no idea the Regional Transit Authority intended to go forward with the new route in 2019.
RTA officials recently announced it would extend its 16-South Claiborne line to Ochsner Hospital on Jefferson Highway, a move aimed at giving hundreds of riders a more convenient route to work or their doctor.
“I knew nothing about this,” Leader said. “And I’m about as regional as they come, but you don’t push things on people without telling them.”
She said the move would curb ridership on her E-3 Kenner Local line, which takes in most fares at the South Claiborne/South Carrollton stop where the RTA line ends. As it stands, RTA riders heading to Ochsner must transfer to a Jefferson Parish bus there at a cost of $1.50.
RTA Interim Executive Director Jared Munster responded by saying the two parishes have been discussing the route extension for a long time.
“However, I’m not going to make any comment about the position of Jefferson Parish,” he said.
Despite Leader's reaction, Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng said she's pleased with the move. She worked with New Orleans Councilwoman Helena Moreno to introduce mirror council resolutions that encouraged the RTA to think regionally.
“I’m sure we have time, before 2019, to hammer out the details," she said.
Tension between transit officials in neighboring parishes is nothing new. Past moves to make the RTA more regional have been sidelined by disputes over revenue and cost sharing as far back as the authority’s creation in 1979.
Though the RTA was supposed to provide public transit in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes, state law made parishes’ participation optional, and it has only ever operated buses in Kenner.
The agency does run one downtown route to Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner and another route from Algiers to the Wilty Terminal in Gretna. Jefferson, meanwhile, runs lines into the CBD, near City Park and Uptown.
But the line extension to Ochsner, along with a $6 regional day pass that will go online next month, have been pitched as a way to change things. Ochsner, which will complete a $360 million expansion at its Jefferson Highway campus next year, has also come out in support of that plan.
While Leader isn’t opposed to RTA buses servicing Jefferson Parish, she said such route changes should be backed up by data, and should be as revenue-neutral for all organizations affected as possible.
That’s not the case here, where the 16-South Claiborne’s extension would impact the E-3 local line “dramatically,” she said.
She said the changes also shouldn’t happen unless everyone is on board.
“This behavior of just unilaterally doing stuff is what has happened in the past,” Leader said.