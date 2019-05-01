Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni plans to name Patty Hegwood interim director of the parish's animal shelter, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Hegwood is a former New Orleans-area resident who currently lives in Utah, where she is an executive with Best Friends Animal Society, a group that operates regional animal-rescue programs and the largest animal sanctuary in the United States, according to its website.

The appointment will need to be approved by the Parish Council. An interim appointee can serve for 90 days with one possible 90-day extension, for a total of 180 days.

Prior to joining Best Friends and moving to Utah, Hegwood was a co-owner of a veterinary practice in New Orleans and worked with various rescue groups. At Best Friends, she has worked with the organization's clinic, its care, volunteers and merchandise, according to a biography of her on the organization's website.

Hegwood will take over a program spread across two major shelters and riven by infighting and complaints of mismanagement and retaliation against employees who tried to report problems.

Earlier this month, Yenni fired Robin Beaulieu, who had been the animal shelter's director. Beaulieu's second-in-command, Melinda "Mimi" Olsen, was also fired. Both had been suspended while a parish investigation was underway.

