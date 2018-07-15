Searchers who combed the waterways for miles on Saturday found the body of a missing swimmer about 2 miles from the U.S. 90 bridge over Chef Menteur Pass.
The search started when firefighters were dispatched Saturday morning on a medical call to the 21000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. The call was about a missing swimmer who was last seen Friday near the Chef Pass bridge. His family reported him missing Friday and called again Saturday.
Firefighters searched for the man with help from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and the New Orleans Police Department.