Former New Orleans City Councilwoman Stacy Head has found a new cause: affordable housing.

Head recently attended her first meeting as a member of the board that governs the Louisiana Housing Corp., an agency tasked with providing affordable housing options for the state’s residents.

Head, a Democrat, was appointed by House Speaker Taylor Barras, one of the state's top Republicans.

The appointment, however, may have come as no surprise to anyone who watched Head’s 12-year run on the council, which ended in May. She was a frequent critic of the Housing Authority of New Orleans, particularly of that agency’s strategy for land it controls.

New Orleans contract to find fraudulent homestead exemptions on hold until other public agencies buy in A plan to bring in a private company to find fraudulent homestead exemptions in New Orleans has hit a snag, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's admin…

She also focused many of her council efforts on housing and quality-of-life issues, as well as public safety, government reform and transparency.

Before serving on the council, Head was an attorney with the local law firm of Stanley, Flanagan and Reuter.

“We look forward to working with Councilwoman Head as we develop new solutions to address Louisiana's lack of affordable housing,” Louisiana Housing Corp. Chairman Lloyd “Buddy” Spillers said in a statement.