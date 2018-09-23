NO.pensionreform.042817.002.JPG
City Councilwoman Stacy Head, right, talks about pension reform in City Council Chambers in New Orleans, La. Thursday, April 27, 2017. Head wants to reform the New Orleans Municipal Employees' Retirement System, or NOMERS, so that benefits would accrue at a slower rate and new hires would have to work longer before being vested in the system or becoming eligible for retirement.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

Former New Orleans City Councilwoman Stacy Head has found a new cause: affordable housing.

Head recently attended her first meeting as a member of the board that governs the Louisiana Housing Corp., an agency tasked with providing affordable housing options for the state’s residents.

Head, a Democrat, was appointed by House Speaker Taylor Barras, one of the state's top Republicans.

The appointment, however, may have come as no surprise to anyone who watched Head’s 12-year run on the council, which ended in May. She was a frequent critic of the Housing Authority of New Orleans, particularly of that agency’s strategy for land it controls.

She also focused many of her council efforts on housing and quality-of-life issues, as well as public safety, government reform and transparency.

Before serving on the council, Head was an attorney with the local law firm of Stanley, Flanagan and Reuter.

“We look forward to working with Councilwoman Head as we develop new solutions to address Louisiana's lack of affordable housing,” Louisiana Housing Corp. Chairman Lloyd “Buddy” Spillers said in a statement.

