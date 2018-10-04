The New Orleans City Council delayed a vote Thursday on a measure that would bar city contractors from putting questions about criminal convictions on initial job applications after a last-minute request for changes from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.

Council members said they feared the proposed amendments would water down the measure, known as the “ban the box” ordinance, and keep it from being implemented for six months.

Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer told administration officials to come back in two weeks with “a better set of amendments.”

The measure would formally codify an existing policy for most city departments that bars questions about a job applicant’s criminal history until after an initial interview. It also would require that companies doing work for the city follow the same rules.

That, advocates say, is crucial to providing people who have a criminal record an opportunity to prove themselves to potential employers before they are taken out of consideration for jobs because of their past.

The policy would not apply to private employers that do not do business with the city.

“If someone has made a mistake and they’ve served their time, they shouldn’t have to serve a life sentence,” Councilman Jay Banks said.

If someone convicted of a crime “can’t eat legal, he’s still going to have to eat, which means he’s going to do things we don’t necessarily want him to have to do,” Banks said.

With unanimous support from the rest of the council and significant backing from labor and criminal justice advocacy groups, the ordinance had originally seemed headed for quick and easy passage.

“The council is clear on this, I think the mayor has suggested she is rock-solid on this as well, so there should be no reason for hedging,” Councilman Jason Williams said.

The council balked at amendments the administration offered shortly before the scheduled vote that would have kept the new law from being enforced until April 1 and required contractors only to “substantially” comply with it.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno noted that there already have been problems with forcing city contractors to comply with the city’s "living wage" ordinance, which sets the minimum amount they can pay their workers.

“I don’t want to leave wiggle room for someone to use some kind of loophole,” Moreno said.

After pushback from the council, Stephanie Hennings, Cantrell’s director of innovation, agreed to drop the amendment mandating only "substantial" compliance. But there remained disagreements about how quickly the policy could be put in place. Palmer’s original ordinance would have had it take effect on Jan. 1.

Hennings said the administration preferred April 1 as a deadline and hoped to have rules implementing the policy in place before then.

“We think this additional time will allow us to set a strong foundation for this policy to stay in place,” she said.

But that was met with skepticism.

“The city should already be banning the box. There shouldn’t be that much to change,” said Ben Zucker, co-director of Step Up Louisiana, one of the groups pushing for the policy.