The New Orleans City Council could decide to reconsider its earlier vote to authorize the new power plant that's at the center of a controversy over Entergy New Orleans' use of paid actors to support the proposal, some council members said Wednesday.

Two members said they would be open to reconsidering the council's 6-1 vote in March approving the plant. They are the only members still on the council who took part in that vote.

Council members could also slap Entergy with a $5 million fine, the largest single penalty the council has ever imposed but one that represents only a tenth of the utility's annual profits.

The council voted unanimously Wednesday to begin a process that could end in several sanctions against the embattled utility.

It voted after hearing from two investigators who said Entergy was culpable in the ruse to pay actors and from public speakers who said Entergy has lost all credibility.

Many of the critics who have long opposed the idea of a new plant called on the council to reconsider its March vote, not simply fine the utility, as the council originally planned.

After hearing from them, Councilmen Jason Williams and Jared Brossett, both of whom endorsed Entergy’s plan to build the plant in March, said they would be “open” to the idea of reconsidering their vote.

Both said they would discuss a possible do-over with their colleagues in the coming weeks, and stressed that the ideas listed in a resolution presented at Wednesday's special meeting — which included the fine but not a new vote — were not final.

“Today, we are deciding and talking about a fine,” said Williams, the council president. “I think — as a person who voted in favor of this plant — that we still need to have a conversation about whether we need to have another vote.”

Brossett said the council's earlier approval of the plant was “necessary” based on the evidence presented to it at the time. “However, after hearing (the debate) today, and hearing the many months of discussion and debate in the public, I, too, am open to revoting on this matter.”

A reconsideration would not necessarily lead to a rejection of the proposal to build a 128-megawatt, natural gas-fired power plant.

The former council spent nearly two years vetting Entergy’s proposal before ultimately agreeing with the company's argument that the plant would give New Orleans a badly needed local source of power generation.

Entergy argued that the plant is needed to prevent "cascading outages" and to provide a local source of power generation in case a hurricane or other disaster cuts off transmission of power from outside the city. Critics said the company instead should look to renewable energy sources and do more to harden its transmission lines.

But calling a new vote could help soothe concerns about a tainted process. Some Entergy critics have claimed that actual residents were prevented from entering the council's public meetings to voice their opposition because Entergy’s supporters — at least some of whom were phony — packed meeting rooms hours ahead of time. However, the council heard from numerous speakers on both sides during the lengthy hearings.

Those critics have challenged the council's process in Civil District Court. A decision on their case has been held up pending completion of the council’s investigation of the paid supporters, but it should be issued soon.

The results of the council’s probe, released Monday, suggest that former Entergy New Orleans CEO Charles Rice viewed his company’s advocacy for the new plant as “a war” that needed all the “foot soldiers” Entergy could find. Rice resigned in August.

The investigation highlights interviews with Entergy employees whom Rice enlisted in that "war," including customer service specialist Alex Dunn, who told investigators, "No one wants to take time out of their day to show support (for the power plant), so we had to produce support."

Entergy has repeatedly claimed not to know that the contractor hired to find supporters, the Hawthorn Group, of Virginia, would work with another vendor, the California-based firm Crowds on Demand, to hire actors to show up at two council meetings.

But the council’s investigators said Wednesday that Entergy executives didn’t take obvious and necessary steps to find out what occurred and instead accepted Hawthorn’s denial of such a tactic at face value.

They also said Entergy executives violated the company's own ethics code when they prepared scripts for the plant's supporters to read and then sought to hide their role as the driving force behind that support.

Faced with the evidence, the investigators concluded, top Entergy officials "knew or should have known" that actors would be paid to support the plant publicly.

"They absolutely should have known, and any effort on their part would have discovered that," said former Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson, who worked with former federal prosecutor Matt Coman to prepare the report.

Rod West, the executive vice president and group president of utility operations for parent company Entergy Corp., punched back at some at the report's findings Wednesday, citing a lack of evidence to support the claim that Entergy "knew" about the paid actors scheme.

But he agreed that Entergy New Orleans "could have either prevented the actions of the Hawthorn Group or (Crowds on Demand) or discovered them and stopped them."

"In essence, we should have been more diligent and we 'should have known,' " wrote West, who took over Rice's duties when the latter was demoted to a job in Entergy's legal department.

Williams and Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who chairs the council committee that regulates Entergy New Orleans, took umbrage in particular at the characterization of the campaign as a "war" against the council or the community.

So did the Rev. Gregory Manning, who said the council's plan to fine Entergy $5 million was "a joke" and that if such a deception had played out in a court of law, the case would have been tossed out.

"You have made a decision to build a gas plant based on lies," he said. "Entergy New Orleans has made a mockery of all of us."

Not long after his and other comments, Brossett and Williams said they'd consider reopening the question of whether to build the plant.