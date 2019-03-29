The City of New Orleans on Friday joined six other Louisiana parishes by filing a lawsuit against oil and gas companies for coastal land loss, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration announced in a news release.
The suit, filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court, follows other coastal parishes that have filed similar suits in recent years, alleging work in coastal areas by energy companies that included digging canals and drilling wells had caused massive damage to wetlands in the state. That work has been considered to be a significant factor in the erosion of wetlands and coastal land loss.
"New Orleans has been harmed," Cantrell said in a news release. "The people of our City have been harmed, and our way of life is threatened by the damage done to our coastal wetlands.”
Because wetlands serve as a natural buffer to hurricanes, their loss has been blamed for allowing more significant storm surge to threaten communities across the Louisiana coast.
"Without those coastal lands, the City faces harsh damages and a grave threat to its very existence from increased storm surge and from an abundance of open water to fuel storms' strength right up until the moment they make landfall at New Orleans," the city argues in the suit.
New Orleans' suit seeks not only direct damages caused by oil and gas work within its boundaries, but compensation for waste, known as spoil, in ways that cut off bayous and other water bodies, keeping them from being replenished by sediment that would have prevented land loss in the area.
The defendants in the suit include Entergy New Orleans, the city's utility. Also name are: Apache Louisiana Minerals, LLC.; Aspect Energy, LLC; Chaparral Energy, LLC; Chevron; Collins Pipleline; Entergy New Orleans; EOG Resources; ExxonMobil Pipeline Company; Gulf South Pipeline Company; Southern Natural Gas Company; and Whiting Oil and Gas Corporation.
