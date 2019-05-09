The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that it will recommend opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway for the second time in a matter of months to combat rising water levels in the Mississippi River.
The re-opening is expected to occur Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Corps did not specify how many bays would be opened.
Heath Jones, the Corps district’s chief of emergency management, said the amount of water coming down the river from points north over the past several months is unprecedented, starting with Hurricane Florence in September and continuing in the months that followed.
Jones said the Mississippi River drains 41 percent of the country, “so if it’s raining anywhere in that part, it drains through our district.”
“It’s been one of the wettest years in the Mississippi Valley,” agreed Dave Ramirez, chief of water management for the Corps New Orleans office. “They’re saying it’s the most precipitation — rain and snow — in over 125 years. It’s an unprecedented amount of water that’s coming down.”
The spillway has been opened just 13 times since it was built, though this would be the third opening in just 15 months. The spillway was opened on Feb. 27 of this year, and closed completely in April. A re-opening would mark the first time in the structure's 90-year history that it has been opened twice in the same year.
The Corps opens the spillway when they determine its necessary to keep the level of the Mississippi lower than 17 feet above sea level at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans.
As of Thursday the gauge was at 16.8 feet.
Water is diverted into Lake Pontchartrain, though the effects of the diversion are of some concern because it floods the lake, which is a mix of fresh and salt water, with fresh water.
Spokesman Ricky Boyett said the Corps will work with the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration and the state Department of Wildlife and fisheries to monitor any impacts of opening the spillway again, including any reports of dead dolphins and turtles.
Boyett said the area oyster reefs between Lake Borgne and the Mississippi Sound have seen a 5% to 10% percent mortality rate for seed oysters but only 1 percent for larger, marketable oysters.
