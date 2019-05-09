Vo Huy uses a net to collect bait fish near the water seeping through the closed pins of the Bonnet Carre Spillway as a ship passes on the Mississippi River in Norco, La. Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they may once again open the spillway. If opened, it would be the spillway's first time being opened twice in the same year in its nearly 90-year history.