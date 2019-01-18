New Orleans City Council members have called a special meeting of the full council in order to introduce a resolution to "rescind and repeal" the council's previous approval of an Entergy New Orleans power plant, according to a report from The Lens.

The discovery that actors were paid to support the plant at City Council meetings prompted the proposed revote, the article said.

+15 After Entergy paid actors probe, New Orleans City Council could reconsider vote to build new plant The New Orleans City Council could decide to reconsider its earlier vote to authorize the new power plant that's at the center of a controvers…

The paid 'astroturfing' scheme led environmental and consumer advocacy groups to file a lawsuit last year demanding that councilmembers rescind their decision to approve the plant.

The lawsuit was put on hold earlier this week in order to allow the council a chance to resolve the matter before it goes before a judge.

If the resolution to repeal the original vote passes, the council members will introduce and consider other applications from Entergy.

+9 Entergy lawsuit could force former contractor to pay $5M fine despite company's wishes; here's why Entergy New Orleans has filed a federal lawsuit against a former contractor it claims engineered the scheme to pay actors to praise the utilit…

The special meeting, sponsored by councilmembers Helena Moreno, Jason Williams, and Jared Brossett, will also address a potential $5 million fine on Entergy for its alleged role in the paid actor scheme.

Read the full story from The Lens here.