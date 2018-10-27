During the cool of Saturday morning, Nathan Hingle, 59, dug a large hole in the dirt off Mirabeau Avenue in Gentilly. Nearby, several other people also dug into the ground while others rolled a wheelbarrow back and forth, toting wood mulch and young trees in plastic pots.
“You’re planting the first 37 trees of 1,000,” Susannah Burley told the group of volunteers, as she wielded a shovel and used the pointed end of a pick mattock to loosen the dirt, as part of the day’s lesson in how to properly plant a tree.
Saturday marked the start of the third planting season for a nonprofit Sustaining Our Urban Landscape, known as SOUL or SOUL NOLA.
Burley founded SOUL in 2016 to work toward what she calls “the reforestation of the city.” It’s a shoestring operation, with a staff of two: Burley, the executive director, and Julia McClanahan, the program and outreach coordinator. That helps keep the costs for planting low, at roughly $175 per tree.
During its first two years, SOUL volunteers strategically planted 836 Louisiana native trees in clusters across town, in response to requests by block captains and neighbors who help with the plantings and pledge to care for the young trees.
“People reach out to us, wanting to see trees,” Burley said. Because of that community care, SOUL’s plantings to date have a 98 percent survival rate.
Bolstered by a growing contingent of block captains, now 86 strong, this year’s goal is to recruit enough volunteers to plant 1,000 additional trees in New Orleans neutral grounds and public right-of-ways by the end of March.
Saturday’s planting was atypical in a couple of ways. The trees were planted along the private walkways within Bastion, a housing complex for veterans, instead of on public land, where the next 963 trees of the season will be planted. Also, only 37 trees were planted Saturday, not 100, and they included some small trees and unusual species, designated for the complex’s butterfly garden.
For the next five months, SOUL volunteer crews will follow a more set formula. Each workday, crews will dig holes on public land and will fill them with eight Louisiana-native species known for their ability to absorb stormwater.
The water-loving Louisiana trees were chosen to mitigate stormwater issues. Researchers have found that one mature tree can absorb nearly 900 gallons of stormwater a day; a blockful of trees can mean the difference between flooding and not flooding a neighborhood.
By absorbing water into the soil, the trees also can prevent subsidence, the sinking of land when land gets too dry.
“We’re trying to keep stormwater out of the drainage system and put it back into the water table,” Burley said.
In more roomy areas, volunteers will plant four species of big trees chosen by Burley: live oak, nuttall oak, Drummond red maple and pond cypress.
In locations with overhead power lines or where ground space is more limited, SOUL crews will use more compact species: sweetbay magnolia, little gem magnolia, ironwood and Louisiana-native holly trees.
Jennifer Prout, 45, a block captain from the Parkview neighborhood, has volunteered with SOUL from its beginning. She first met Burley during tree plantings for Parkway Partners, where Burley formerly served as program director.
On Saturday, Prout stood next to a freshly dug hole and rotated a sweetbay magnolia tree until its fullest branches were facing the nearby sidewalk, where pedestrians will be able to view, and smell, its springtime flowers for decades to come.
As Prout held the tree straight, first-time volunteer Cathie Ruggiero, 66, covered its roots with dirt and gently packed it down to eliminate air holes.
Whenever Prout drives through a block made greener by SOUL, she senses the difference: The block looks more cared for and the trees’ shade makes it cooler, allowing residents to sit outside, she said.
Even within the hubbub of the city, a block with added trees often seems quieter and more peaceful to the ear, because the trees both help to muffle noise from nearby busy streets and attract birds, whose calls fill the air. “There’s an auditory quality that feels better,” Prout said.