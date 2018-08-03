Democrats need to battle for education, infrastructure and more power to employees in the workplace to show voters “what we’ll get out there and fight for,” U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a packed house Friday night at Dillard University.
Warren, one of the Democrats’ foremost progressive voices and a potential 2020 presidential contender, said the key for her party is re-engaging voters and fighting for policies will make concrete differences in people's lives.
“They’re real, they touch your family right now, and they’re all addressing the same fundamental question: Who does this government work for?” said Warren, who received standing ovations from a crowd that filled the Georges Auditorium plus an overflow room at the historically black university.
The Massachusetts senator’s wide-ranging discussion with U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat whose district includes New Orleans and who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, touched on reform to a “racist” criminal justice system; the importance of protecting programs like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare; and reforming the country’s student loan system.
But it repeatedly came back to the theme that under Republican control, the government has been “captured by the rich and powerful and it’s time for us to take it back.”
The forum, sponsored primarily by women’s groups such as the Independent Women’s Organization and Emerge Louisiana, comes as the liberal Netroots Nation conference is underway at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The conference has featured events with Warren and other prominent Democratic voices and potential presidential contenders, including Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, and rising stars such as New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Saying that efforts to convince voters that all politicians are the same are “the worst form of voter suppression,” Warren said the most important thing to do is to get engaged.
“Here’s the thing I would want every young person to understand: You matter,” Warren said. “Your voice matters. Your willingness to jump in the fight matters. You matter.”
Warren began the event with a story about her family’s financial struggles when she was growing up, contrasting her mother’s ability then to provide for her family with today’s growing inequality and the inability of those in low-wage jobs to make ends meet.
“When my Mama got a minimum-wage job at Sears, a minimum-wage job would support a family of three. She could pay the mortgage, pay the utilities and put food on the table,” Warren said. “A minimum-wage job in America today will not pay the rent on an apartment in any state in America. Why is there that difference?”
The frustration of those who struggle in today’s economy is something that President Donald Trump tapped into, Warren said. But while she said Trump turned that frustration into anger at those of other races and religions, Democrats need to work to improve the lives of those who have been left behind as most economic gains have gone to the top 10 percent.
Warren didn’t shoot down the possibility of a 2020 presidential run, answering a question about whether anything had changed since her decision not to run in 2016 with, “Two words: Donald Trump.”
But she argued that “we’ve got to keep focused on the fights right in front of us,” particularly opposing Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and winning the midterm elections in November.
“We cannot be a party that focuses every four years on the presidentials and skips all the stuff that happens in between,” she said.
Democrats are hoping to take control of the House this fall, and Richmond said flipping the Senate to Democratic control is not out of the realm of possibility. And he said change is needed as the country slides backward under Republican control.
“We always talk about a more perfect union,” Richmond said. “That may have been true in the fight to get us to where we are, but we’re not still on that road to becoming a more perfect union. We’re in a time when we’re going backward.”